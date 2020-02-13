Digital Advertising Market Spend in Canada : Key Facts and Predictions Presented Until Forecast Period

Digital Advertising Spend in Canada
Online advertising spend in Canada stood at US$4.8 billion by end of 2015, accounting for 27.2% of total advertising. During 2011-2015, online advertising in the country has increased at a CAGR of 15.3%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$5.4 billion, representing an increase of 13.4% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Gradol Analytics observed online advertising spend to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% to reach US$8.3 billion in 2020, accounting for 32.6% of the total advertising spend. This report answers the following key questions:
How is online advertising expected to grow over the next five years?
How much is being spent on online advertising by industries?
How is online marketing budget being allocated and utilized?
Which marketing objectives are driving the advertising spend on online?
Which advertising formats are gaining popularity on online to target consumers?
Which online sites are gaining or declining their market share in the country?
This report provides detailed online advertising spend database, covering in-depth trend analysis across segments and themes for a period of 9 years (2019-2027). This report provides trend analysis through charts and tables. The online advertising spend database breaks down into following eight key areas –
Market Share of Online: This report provides online advertising spend growth dynamics, contextualizing it with broader online advertising spend.
Channel Split: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend by desktop and mobile channels.
Format Split: This report provides break down by the following formats:
Search Ad Spend
Display Ad Spend
Sponsorship Ad Spend
Classified Ad Spend
Email Ad Spend
Video Ad Spend
Industry Split: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend across 14 key industry verticals.
Food & Beverages
Health & Beauty
Technology & ICT Services
Leisure Travel & Tourism
Financial Services
Automotive
Media
Entertainment
Telecoms
Retail
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Public Sector
Real estate
Education
Advertising Objectives: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend by key marketing objectives:
Branding
Direct Sales
Lead Generation/Increase Traffic
Product Launch
By Gaming: This report provides breakdown of online gaming advertising spend by following categories:
Around Games & Apps Environment Ad Spend
In Game Environment Ad Spend
In Game Immersive Ad Spend
Exclusive Advertising Games Spend
By Social Networking Sites: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend by key online platforms (sites) for a period of 9 years (2019-2027).
Macroeconomic, Business and Consumer Drivers: Data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of online advertising spend
This report provides detailed online advertising spend data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. It does not contain any analyst commentary as such. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:
Country Focus: Canada
Market Focus: Online Marketing
Industry Focus: All Industry Verticals
Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the online advertising spend in the Canada. This report provides:
Data covering future of online advertising spend and its share in total advertising.
Data covering future of online mobile advertising spend and its share in online advertising.
Online advertising spend for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.
Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of online advertising spend.
