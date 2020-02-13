India Social Media Advertising Spend By Platform : Key Facts and Predictions Presented Until Forecast Period

India Social Media Advertising Spend By Platform

Social media advertising spend in India stood at US$0.2 billion by end of 2015, accounting for 17.3% of total online advertising. During 2011-2015, Social media advertising in the country has increased at a CAGR of 51.4%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$0.3 billion, representing an increase of 38.3% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Gradol Analytics observed Social media advertising spend to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% to reach US$0.7 billion in 2020, accounting for 23.7% of the total online advertising spend. This report answers the following key questions:

How is social media advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How is social media marketing budget being allocated and utilized?

Which social media site is gaining popularity on social media to target consumers?

Which social media sites are gaining or declining their market share in the country?

How is social media mobile advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

This report provides detailed social media advertising spend by social networking sites data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. It does not contain any analyst commentary as such. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: India

Market Focus: Social Media Marketing

Industry Focus: All Industry Verticals

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the social media advertising spend in the India. This report provides:

Data covering future of social media advertising spend and its share in total online advertising.

Data covering future of social networking sites and its share in social media advertising.

Social media advertising spend for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Social media marketing budget allocation for 2019 and how it is expected to change over the next five years.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of social media advertising spend.

