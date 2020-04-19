Electronics Contract Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | Flex, Jabil, Videoton, Celestica, FIH Mobile

The ‘Electronics Contract Manufacturing’ market is expected to see a growth of0% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Foxconn (Taiwan), Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Jabil Inc. (United States), Videoton (Hungary), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), FIH Mobile (China), Plexus (United States), Sanmina Corp. (United States), Benchmark Electronics (United States)

An Electronics Contract Manufacturing (ECM) may be a comprehensive term used for firms that design, manufacture, test, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics manufacturing services (EMS). These services are mostly built in regions like China, Taiwan, among other regions, due to the low maintenance cost, quality, availability of materials, and speed. Cities like Shenzhen have become vital production centres for the industry, attracting many consumer electronics companies such as Apple Inc., among others.

By Type (Electronic design & engineering, Electronics assembly, Electronic manufacturing), Application (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications, Power & energy), Tier (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4)

Outsourcing Of Design And Engineering Services

Innovation Offered By Contract Manufacturer

Increasing Demand In Consumer Electronics Sector

Proliferation Of Mobile Devices, Such As Tablets And Smartphones

Favorable Business Policies across the Globe

Increasing Risk Of Quality

Loss Of Intellectual Property

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter 1 Global Electronics Contract Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Electronics Contract Market Forecast

