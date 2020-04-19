Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Expecting an Outstanding Growth Till 2025

Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Report Summary – 2019

Enterprise social networking focuses on the use of online social networks or social relations among people who share business interests and/or activities. Enterprise social networking is often a facility of enterprise social software (regarded as a primary component of Enterprise 2.0), which is essentially social software used in “”enterprise“” (business/commercial) contexts. It encompasses modifications to corporate intranets (referred to as social intranets) and other classic software platforms used by large companies to organize their communication, collaboration and other aspects of their intranets. Enterprise social networking is also generally thought to include the use of a standard external social networking service to generate visibility for an enterprise.

The Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) market report covers all information on the global and regional markets including old and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendors' information. the report also provides a complete overview of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) market including Top Players or vendors, application, Type, and latest market trends.

The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include :



Google, Inc., Lithium Technologies Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, VMware, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Vanilla Forums, Zimbra, Axero Solutions, Igloo Software, Zoho Corporation, Aurea Software Inc., SocialText Inc., Microsoft Corporation,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into :

On-demand, On-premise,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments :

BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, IT, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Media, Others,

This report studies the global market size of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa focuses on the consumption of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) in these regions.

The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the market on a global level.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

In conclusion, the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) report offers wide-range of information both in term of qualitative and quantitative.

