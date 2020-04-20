Ale Yeast Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018-2026

Market Outlook

Ale yeast has gained worldwide recognition owing to its ability to convert sugar into alcohol by the process of fermentation. Well-established wineries in the world are using ale yeast for fermentation, and focusing on producing high-quality beverages to meet the exact demands of consumers. According to WHO’s report, in the last one decade, there has been subsequent increase in the consumption of alcohol beverages, per capita consumption has increased from 5.5 liters in 2005 to 6.4 liters in 2016. There has been significant increase in the demand for ale yeast from North America and Asia Pacific, due to the increasing population and the trend towards consuming fermented food and beverages. Due to an increase in the demand for ale yeast, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for investors on ale yeast in the near future.

Growing Demand for Ale Yeast in the Food and Beverage Industries

The history of fermentation by ale yeast can be traced back to the ancient Egyptians, which they used to ferment sugary products into alcohol. The consumption of alcohol has become a part of almost every happy occasion, be it cultural, religious, or social, and provides perceived pleasure to many users. In the global yeast market, the demand for ale yeast is increasing, due to its ability to float, and also because it is considered to be a top-fermenting yeast, as it rises to the surface during the fermentation process. Ale yeast is available in the dried and liquid forms. In these, ale yeast is in a dormant stage, and added as an inoculum to a solution for fermentation. Ale yeast is mostly used in wineries to produce alcohol containing beverages, due to which, the consumption of ale yeast is increasing at the same proportion as the increase in the consumption of alcohol beverages. Many companies are launching new alcoholic beverages with some innovation to gain the attraction of their target segment customers. In the food industry, ale yeast is used in the fermentation of dairy products, processed meat, cereal meats, and others. In addition, ale yeast is also being used as a probiotic in certain food and beverage products.

Global Ale Yeast Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ale yeast market are Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., AngelYeast Co., Ltd, Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre Group, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Koninklijke DSM N.V, Lallemand Inc., Alltech, Inc., Associated British Foods plc, and Synergy Flavors. More food companies are showing keen interest in using ale yeast in their production lines, and this is expected to increase its demand in the near future.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The growing trend of consuming alcohol during special occasions such as marriages, birthdays, and other celebrations has led to an increase in the demand for alcohol products, and the establishment of many bars and ceremony halls in almost every region of the world. The demand for probiotics in food products is increasing, owing to an expected increase in the demand for ale yeast in the coming future. Many beverage company are focusing on launching new fermented beverage products in their product portfolios. Sleeman Breweries launched sparkling water with vodka, which has no added sugar, in Canada, to fulfill the demand.

Global Ale Yeast Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the highest consumer of processed food and alcohol products, and many global players in the food and beverage industry are situated where it can be anticipated that the demand for ale yeast will increase during the forecast period. In addition, ale yeast is extensively used in European regions, owing to its increasing consumption in fermented food and beverages. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a good growth rate, owing to the increasing population and increasing trend of consuming alcohol on occasions, resulting in the rapid procurement of ale yeast in the region by key players. Increasing awareness and urbanization in the Middle East and Africa is expected to increase the establishment of food and beverage companies during the forecast period.