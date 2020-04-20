Blast Chillers Market Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025

Global Blast Chillers Market: Overview

The global blast chillers market is expected to expand at a robust pace between 2016 and 2023. The surging use of these chillers for diverse industrial purposes is expected to boost the growth of the market in the next few years.

Blast chilling is a process of cooling food to a low temperature at the fastest possible time to eliminate the chances of bacterial growth. The ideal temperature for bacteria to multiply is between 8 °C (46 °F) and 68 °C (154 °F). Cooling the cooked food from 70 °C to 3 °C renders the food safe for storage and later consumption, thus resolving concerns affecting food quality such as temperature, time, and humidity.

The report on the global blast chillers market presents insights into the growth drivers and restraints affecting the market. It is compiled with the intent of updating stakeholders about the prevailing market dynamics. The report also provides an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the leading vendors operating in the market and the strategies they have adopted to gain competitiveness in the market.

Global Blast Chillers Market: Key Opportunities and Threats

Growing demand for preservation of fragrance and quality of food for a longer time is fueling the growth of the blast chillers market. Blast chillers also reduce the food temperature in less than 90 minutes. The process has gained popularity in the market due to its use in preparing instant food, as it ensures food safety and keeps the food quality intact for a longer time.

The rapid proliferation of blast chillers across restaurants, catering units, fish and meat processing industries, and bakeries is likely to provide a momentum to the global blast chillers market. The advent of eco-friendly designs will also fuel demand during the forecast period.

Eco-friendly blast chillers use hydrofluoroolefin refrigerants due to their low ozone depletion potential (ODP) and ultra-low global warming potential. These devices also contribute to power optimization by ensuring less consumption of electricity.

The latest advancements in these machines, such as the integration of touch screen controllers, has also propelled the global blast chillers market. The latest models of blast chillers come with smart and automatic defrost functions, which ensure optimal consumption of energy and maximum performance due to effective probe settings. The machines are also inbuilt with safety sensors that stop the fan motor in case of any disruption during the chilling or freezing cycles. These latest technologies are attracting an increasing number of prospective customers of blast chillers across the world.

Sophisticated controller, larger fan, and unique lid in a blast chiller enable it to function also as a freezer or a fridge. The integration of these advancements has helped the device to function more efficiently, thereby driving the global blast chillers market.

Global Blast Chillers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to offer attractive opportunities in the blast chillers market. The rising willingness among consumers in India and China to spend on blast chillers is likely to fuel the growth of the market in the region. The blast chillers market in North America is also expected to report substantial growth during the forecast period.

In order to study the competition prevailing in the market, the report profiles companies such as Traulsen, Williams, Master Bilt, and Advanced Equipment.

