Cold Chain Logistics Industry 2019 Global Market Analysis, Size, Growth Insights, Segmentation, Key Companies and Forecast to 2025

The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market is growing due to growing need to provide freezing solutions systems to maintain the quality and shelf life of the food products in regions such as North America and Asia.

The global market is witnessing reasonably higher growth due to increasing demand to reduce food waste in last-mile delivery services. Various governments, as well as key players, are investing substantially to develop such cold chain logistics services in difficult to reach regions. This has resulted in a rise in demand for Cold Chain Logistics in various regions. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Cold Chain Logistics market has been segmented based on service, applications, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Cold Chain Logistics market during forecast period owing to technological prowess of this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025 owing to larger population demands.

Some of the key players operating in this market include AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Preferred Freezer Services Inc, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Co, and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Technology, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Application & Technology, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Target Audience:

* Cold Chain Logistics providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Industry 2018 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Product Type Outlook

5 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market End User Outlook

6 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

