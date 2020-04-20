Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry 2019 Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Future Insights by 2025

The Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is rising need to reduce healthcare costs and enhance clinical efficiency growing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and PDA in the healthcare ecosystem driving the growth Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market.

Growing adoption of smartphones and tablets in healthcare systems, rising focus on patient-centric mobility applications, and advanced connectivity to enhance the quality of healthcare solutions are factors fueling the growth of the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market. The high cost of infrastructure set up and technical support services and lack of standard communication protocols and reimbursement policies are restricting the growth of the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market.

The data security issues, short battery life of mobile computers, lack of standard communication protocols and reimbursement policies, and infrastructural and cost issues pose major challenges to the growth of the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market.

On the basis of application, the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is segment into enterprise solutions and mhealth application. The enterprise solutions account for a major share of the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market, followed by mHealth applications (patient-centric applications). In the enterprise solutions market, the patient care management segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the growing advantages of mobility solutions in patient care, such as efficient patient care and improved response time.

Based on end user, the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is segmented into Patients, Payers and Providers.

Asia-Pacific and North America are poised to register high growth rates in the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market mainly owing to the faster adoption of smartphones and related advanced connectivity and network, and increasing number of chronic diseases.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Oracle Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAP SE, ZIH Corp., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and OMRON Corporation.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology: The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market — Industry Outlook

4 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Type Outlook

5 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Application Outlook

6 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

