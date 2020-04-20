Mobile Device Management Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Analysis, Key Insights, End User, Company Profile and Growth Predictions till 2025

The Global Mobile Device Management Market is increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets is the major growth factor of the global Mobile Device Management market.

Increasing the productivity of both employees and enterprises and growing security concerns to protect corporate data are driving the overall Mobile Device Management market. Organizations are looking forward to adopting enterprise mobility solutions for meeting the demands of a dynamic mobile workforce, which in turn is boosting the Mobile Device Management market.

The reluctance of employees to implement Mobile Device Management solutions in their personal phones due to privacy issues can be considered as one of the restraining factors for the growth of Mobile Device Management market. However, increasing cloud-based deployments by SMEs is propelling the Mobile Device Management market growth.

North America is expected to have a significant share in the global Mobile Device Management market, owing to rapid adoption of Mobile Device Management solutions within the region, to safeguard their data.

The security management segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since it is used to protect corporate information from cyber-attacks.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BlackBerry, IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Citrix Systems, SAP, Sophos, MobileIron, SOTI, Mitsogo Inc., among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Solutions, and Deployment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Solutions, Deployment, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Global Mobile Device Management Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

Target Audience:

* Mobile Device Management providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Manufacturer,

* Therapy Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

