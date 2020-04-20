Offshore Filter Systems Market Value Chain And Stakeholder Analysis & Segmentation Up To The Second Or Third Level

Offshore filter are manufactured to remove ventilation air and combustion from stationery and floating platform. Offshore marine atmosphere possess challenging conditions due to the existence of both dry and wet salt particles along with large number of industrial contaminants.

The optimum filter collaboration forms an integrated part of a complete air inlet system. Details such as drainage and water handling are of crucial parameters to ensure proper operation. High efficiency filters with remarkable performance on wet and dry salt clean the air and help ensure high efficiency, reliability and operating economy of the entire process.

Inlet systems are generally developed from the corrosion resistant materials, such as marine grade aluminum and stainless steel. Marine grade aluminum is an excellent and reliable construction material. Its corrosion resistance properties incur less maintenance costs. Its low specific gravity also gives up to 50% weight-savings, which makes substantial cost savings possible for the entire installations. The supply of ventilated and combusted air through offshore is a technical challenge. Further, the marine environment, with salt particles in dry and wet phases, contains industrial contaminants such as cement, drilling mud, hydrocarbons and shot-blast sand. In such an environment, reliability is an essential factor.

Gas turbines and numerous other machineries have the best available protection in order to maintain high efficiency through long maintenance periods. Properly designed air inlet system minimizes engine degradation, thereby leading to lower operating costs and less damage to the environment. Gas turbines require a constant volume of air for a rotational speed. They require high quality air in huge quantity, but they are prone to airflow restrictions. Cooling devices and air filtration stops the passage of airflow and directly impact the performance of the gas turbines.

Proper management of temperature and air quality is a key important factor for power enhancement, component life extension and reduced heat rate. Aggressive environmental condition that prevails around offshore platforms has proved to be highly demanding on gas turbines and their associated air intake systems. Naturally occurring aerosol from marine atmosphere releases airborne salt crystals from both wet and dry phases through the combination of extreme temperature, pressure and humidity.

Platform drilling operations are also a major source of airborne particulate matter with the periodic outburst of huge concentrations of cemented dusts and dust cloud. Further, the flare tip, engine exhausts and lube oil vents produces and releases viscous hydrocarbons. They all gathered on the inlet system surfaces and act as a body to pull and gather dry particulate.

Platform based air filtration systems are generally required to effectively and efficiently remove all the ingested particulates to a certain level that prevents erosion, corrosion and fouling of the turbine and its system.

Stringent government rules and regulations and strict environmental norms are some of the key drivers of the offshore filter systems market. However, huge cost required for the maintenance of the offshore filter systems can hinder the growth of the market. Large opportunities are there for the offshore filter systems market owing to the large number of offshore exploration and production activities.

Some of the key companies in the business of offshore filter systems are AAF International, Camfilfarr Power Systems, Tetra Technologies Inc., Doedijns Group International and Pecofacet Company among others.

