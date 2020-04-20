Turbine Gearbox For Thermal Power Market Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges & Forecast

As the population escalates across the world, and rapid urbanization in several emerging economies, the demand for electric power is at an all-time peak. This factor is encouraging thermal power stations to utilize advanced technologies in order to meet the extended needs. Consequently, the demand in the global turbine gearbox for thermal power is expected to expand at a steady growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. Gearboxes enable altering of the speed of the turbine in sync with the machines and transmit power to the connected power grid.

This report is a comprehensive study of the current condition of the global market for turbine gearbox for thermal power, and based on an analysis of all the important factors that are expected to influence the demand in the new future, it estimates the condition of the market until 2024. The report includes dedicated chapters on key raw materials, price trends, key suppliers, labor cost trends, and overall manufacturing expenses. It also overviews the marketing strategy and distribution channels, consumer needs and preferences, besides profiling several companies for their market share, geographical outreach, and recent strategic developments. The global turbine gearbox for thermal power market can be segmented on the basis of product type, into worm gearbox, sequential gearbox, parallel shift gearbox, planetary gearbox, bevel gearbox, and helical gearbox. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Turbine Gearbox for Thermal Power Market: Trends & Opportunities

Rapidly rising energy demand is the primary driver for this market, although increased modernization of aged thermal plants is another prominent factor favoring the growth rate. Aged thermal plants are low on efficiency, which is encouraging the thermal power vendors to invest for the advanced technology. Moreover, coal reserves and natural gas are abundantly available, and turbine gearbox are essential for the extraction of those resources. New installations of machines and turbines along with the growth of thermal intensive industry are expected to increase the uptake of turbine gearbox during the course of the forecast period. Conversely, several factors including increasing focus on renewable sources and the emergence of efficient systems such as direct drive turbines is expected to negatively impact the demand in the global turbine gearbox for thermal power market. The report studies each of these factors and estimates the final impact.

Global Turbine Gearbox for Thermal Power Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America currently serves the maximum demand for turbine gearbox for thermal power, followed by Asia Pacific. This market is in early stage in the countries such as China and India, which have vast landscape and consequently, widespread opportunities for explorations and extraction. This factor will ensure that the demand for turbine gearbox for thermal power will increase at most robust rate in Asia Pacific than any other region during the forecast period. The report also adjudges Europe as a lucrative region, and rates the Middle East and Africa markets in the nascent phase.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Voith, A. Friedr. Flender AG, Allen Gearing Solutions Limited, Lufkin Industries LLC. , Renk AG, and Siemens AG are some of the key companies currently operational in global turbine gearbox for thermal power market. Product development as well as merger and acquisition allows this companies to expand their geographical outreach and add to their product portfolio.