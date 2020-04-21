3D Technology Market | New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘3D Technology’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are 3D Systems, Inc. (United States),3D Hubs (Netherland),WASP 3D (Italy),Voxel8, Inc. (United States),LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea),Hexagon AB (Sweden),HP Development Company, L.P. (United States),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Sony Corporation (Japan)

The global 3D technology market is expected to grow in the forecasted period due to Increasing popularity of 3D animation is advertisement and cinema sector. 3D technology is delivering three-dimensional views of the captured images or data. 3D technology products are used in various applications such as entertainment, aerospace, healthcare, government and defense, entertainment and automobile and industrial segments. Also, Application sectors such as advertisement, Web designing, and visual effects are expected to gain more attention in the future.

Market Segmentation

by Type (3D Printing, 3D Glasses, 3D Display Technology, 3D Imaging Software, 3D Camera, Others), Application (3D Printing Industry, Entertainment, Healthcare, Automobile and Industrial, Government and Defense, Architecture, Others)

What’s Trending in Market:

High Adoption for 3D Technology in the Entertainment Industry

Increasing 3D Game and Visual Effect

Growth Drivers:

Growing Number of Applications in various End-User Industries

Fueling Demand due to Higher Accuracy and Precision

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

High Cost Associated with 3D Technology

Increasing Piracy in Gaming Market

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

