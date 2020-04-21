Ammonia Caramel Market Professional Survey Ongoing Development Trend’s 2017 – 2027

Caramel is a form of carbohydrate that is formed by the process known as caramelization. Caramel is extensively used as a coloring agent in the food additives. Caramel is available in four different forms namely plain caramel, caustic sulfite caramel, ammonia caramel and ammonia-sulfite caramel. Caramel provides a broad spectrum of stable colors to the food ranging from light yellow to dark brown depending upon the type of caramel used. Ammonia caramel is the type III caramel prepared by heating carbohydrates along with ammonia compounds such as ammonium carbonate, ammonium hydroxide, ammonium phosphate among others.

Ammonia caramel Market finds extensive use in brewery, food and beverages, pharmaceutical flavoring extracts among others. Being commercially available as sweetener comprises of sucrose, fructose and glucose along with the nutritive content, it is extensively used as sweetener and coloring agent along with the emulsifier.

Some of the key players identified in ammonia caramel market includes:

Sensient Technologies Corporation

D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Sethness Caramel Color

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Goteborgsfood Budapest Ltd.

Nigay SAS

Metarom A.s.

Food Food decorative ingredient has been an emerging trend in food and beverage industry. Ammonia caramel duct of bakery and confectionery finds extensive use as a food decorative ingredient, thereby leading to the growth of ammonia caramel market. Ammonia caramel helps to reduce the color variability and helps in maintaining the standard hue hence extensively used in brewery industry and in the production of various carbonated beverages and other distilled liquors.

However, ammonia caramel may also result in certain health-related adverse effects such as allergic reactions and are not suitable for consumers suffering from gluten intolerance. Moreover, ammonia caramel may reduce the lymphocyte count in the blood stream thereby, affecting the immune function of the body. This may inhibit the growth of ammonia caramel market. Moreover, overheating of ammonia caramel may result in cancer inducing compounds. Thus, lack of awareness regarding the use of the ammonia caramel among the consumers may hamper the growth of ammonia caramel market.

