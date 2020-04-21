Assessment Services Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Growth, Regions, Competitive Strategies, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2025

Key players covered in the report : MeritTrac Services, Mercer Mettl, Sify Technologies , Aspiring Minds, eLitmus Evaluation, CoCubes Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Prometric Testing, EdCIL, NSEIT Ltd Tata Consultancy Services.

The Global Assessment Services Market is anticipated to increase and is driven by the growing need for skill assessment for increasing employability and rising population of young workforce across the globe.

Increase in demand from competition conducting authorities to enroll specialist exams companies and growing preferences for online exams is primarily expected to drive the growth of this market. Increase in investment and growing awareness and interest among the Application is witnessed to create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Global assessment services market growth is restricted by its operational inefficiencies and improper utilization of assessment tools.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to an increase in the number of competitive examination institutions. Asia Pacific is expected account the highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to rising population and growing number of institutions in this region.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Services, and Assessment Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Services, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Global Assessment Services Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

Target Audience:

* Assessment Services providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Manufacturer,

* Therapy Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Assessment Services Market — Industry Outlook

4 Assessment Services Market By Product Type

5 Assessment Services Market Application Type

6 Assessment Services Market Regional

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

