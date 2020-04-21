Automotive Intelligent Dashboard System Market To 2027 Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis

Automotive Intelligent Dashboard System: Introduction

Automotive intelligent dashboard system is a recent technology, a system incorporated in vehicles to display vehicle information to the driver about vehicle surroundings and its operating condition. The system analyzes data gathered by gauges, sensors, cameras, electronics, and other systems embedded in the vehicle and displays the data on the dashboard.

Global Automotive Intelligent Dashboard System Market: Dynamics

Increase in Demand for Technologically Advanced Connected Vehicles

Rise in demand for technologically advanced vehicles is a major factor driving the global automotive intelligent dashboard system market. Nowadays, vehicles are connected resulting in sharing of data and information among them. This is leading to real-time data gathering and is proving to be beneficial for the automotive industry. Data transfer among vehicles and service providers helps the driver to gather information related to traffic and the vehicle. This is likely to fuel the growth of the automotive intelligent dashboard system market.

Intelligent dashboard systems provide a safe steering experience and make the platform functional and user-friendly. The adoption of digital instruments by the automotive industry is expected to propel the market for automotive intelligent dashboard systems.

Rise in Production of and Favorable Government Initiatives for Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Electric vehicles being launched are equipped advanced electronic components thus development and integration of intelligent dashboard system for electric vehicles is expected at high rate. High focus on integration of digital instrument cluster among automotive players is anticipated to shift their preference for intelligent dashboard systems over a simple digital instrument cluster.

Europe to Emerge as a Key Market for Automotive Intelligent Dashboard systems

In terms of region, the automotive intelligent dashboard system market can be segment into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Presence of key players in the Europe region, such as Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG, along with luxury vehicle manufacturers such as BMW AG and Volkswagen Group is likely to drive the market for automotive intelligent dashboard market.

Demand for electric vehicles is significantly high in Europe as compared to other regions. Thus, adoption of intelligent dashboards in electric vehicles will propel the growth of the Europe automotive intelligent dashboard system market at a high rate.

Asia Pacific is another prominent market for intelligent dashboard system, as China is witnessing significant growth in the adoption of electric vehicles

Rising market for connectivity and telematics services across Asia Pacific is propelling the demand for integration of digital instrument in automotive dashboard, thus driving the market for intelligent dashboard systems in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major share of the global automotive intelligent dashboard system market is consolidated; however rest of the share is fragmented between small and medium scale players. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

FUJITSU

Jabil Inc

Pricol Limited

Visteon Corporation.

HARMAN International.

