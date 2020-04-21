Blockchain in Energy Industry 2019 Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Future Insights by 2025

The Global Blockchain in energy Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 80.2% by 2025. Increasing popularity and adoption among energy sector for blockchain technology is main driver for the growth of market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Accenture, Bigchaindb, AWS, BTL, SAP SE, and Wepower among others.

Advantage of low cost bandwidth and computing, growing importance to manage infrastructure and other business functions through high speed and immutability, Growing investment by various stakeholders and government support for new technology exploration and adoption among energy providers are some of the factors to boost the growth of market.

Lack of technical understandings about the blockchain technology and opposition from certain authority holders are turning as main challenge. Innovation across various international trade and supply chain management and increasing venture funding are possessing growth opportunity for the market.

The market end user is dominated by power segment attributed to growing importance to monitor power distributed energy and managing the distributed energy resources, growing implementation of blockchain in energy projects are favoring the growth of market.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Component Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Blockchain in Energy Market — Industry Outlook

4 Blockchain in Energy Market By Product Type

5 Blockchain in Energy Market Application Type

6 Blockchain in Energy Market Regional

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

