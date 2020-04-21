Blockchain Supply Chain Market: 2019 Global Industry Size, Growth Factors, Regional Demand, Key Insights, Future Scope, Key Players and Outlook by 2025

The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market was valued to be more than USD 81.6 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. Increasing demand for security in supply chain as well as rapid adoption of blockchain technology is driving the demand for global Blockchain Supply Chain market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services, TIBCO Software, Microsoft, BTL Group, Bitfury Group Limited, Oracle, and Auxesis Group, among others.

The increasing need for transparency in supply chain process has driven the demand for Blockchain Supply Chain market. Moreover, blockchain technology can be used to remove middlemen and increase efficiency and automation. These factors have led to an increased demand for Blockchain Supply Chain market globally.

North America is expected to grow significantly, owing to rapid adoption of innovative technologies and infrastructure in the region. The region also has the presence of major players within the industry, thereby boosting the market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the development activities going on in the region.

