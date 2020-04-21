Cachaça Market Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2017 – 2025 Forecast Report

Cachaça is a national product of Brazil obtained from fresh sugarcane juice. Cachaca is an alcoholic beverage distilled from fermented juice of molasses a by-product of sugarcane. Cachaca is obtained in two types such as aged and un-aged. Cachaca can be used as an ingredient in caipirinha and other beverage preparations. Cachaca is aged for different time spans such as three years and 15 years which gives good blend to cachaca and it is considered as a premium cachaca. Taste of aged cachaca depends on the type barrel in which it is aged. Cachaca have spicy, sweet and fruity taste which makes it popular in global market for consumption. Cachaca is a highly mixable spirit which can be used in various cocktails globally.

Market Segmentation: Cachaça

The cachaca market is segmented on the basis of its application in food and beverage industry, medical industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. In food and beverage industry, cachaca is used in preparation of cocktails and various food recipes in Brazilian cuisine. In food industry cachaca is used to enhance the flavor and taste of the food. In pharmaceutical industry, cachaca is employed in the treatment of venomous snake bites in Brazil. In medical industry, cachaca is used as a component of healing plasters, disinfecting cuts and scratches etc.

The cachaca market is segmented on the basis of its type as aged cachaca and un-aged cachaca. Aging of cachaca is done in wooden barrels, aging can be done from three years till fifteen years to improve its blend. Premium quality cachaca is aged in these barrels for global export. Un-aged cachaca is also bottled and sold to domestic as well as international consumers directly after the production.

The Cachaça market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Cachaça Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Cachaça market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. Germany and Brazil are leaders in the cachaca global market followed by Portugal. The U.S., France, Spain are growing faster in cachaca market to cater to increasing demand of cachaca in global market. Asia Pacific region is also showing interest and significant growth in cachaca market in forecast period.

Trend of consumption of alcoholic beverages is increasing globally which is responsible for the increasing demand for cachaca in market. Cocktails such as caipirinha de uva, pearl button, sangria blanco, amazonia, bloody carioca are in demand in youth globally which are made from cachaca is one of the driver for increasing demand for cachaca in global market. Medicinal use of cachaca globally is increasing as it is a good disinfectant for cuts and scratches which is driving cachaca market in medical industry. Premium quality cachaca is in demand as it is used in corporate parties. Cheaper cost of cachaca is also one of the driver for growing its global market.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global cachaça market include Da Quinta, Leblon Cachaça, Cuca Fresca Spirit, BORCO company, Novo Fogo, Pituetc, IRB Tatuzinho 3 Fazendas Ltda. etc. are amongst.

