CAM Timers Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2027

CAM Timers: Introduction

A CAM timer is an electromechanical device that automatically controls the sequence of events

A CAM in a device is a rotating part that transforms rotary motion into linear motion. It is connected to one or more switches. Series of such CAMs are arranged on a shaft that is driven by an electric motor. The motor rotates at a fixed speed, whereas the camshaft is driven by a speed-reducing gearbox at a low speed. Indentations or protrusions on CAMs operate switches at different times. Owing to the alignment of CAMs and switches, complex sequences of closing and opening of switches can be completed. These switches can then be made to run different components of the controlled system such as valves and motors.

Key Drivers of Global CAM Timers Market

CAM timers are easier to set up and use and they do not always require any software programming. Also, they are easier to maintain and are suitable for small-scale automation tasks.

Furthermore, they represent a low-cost alternative for microcontroller-based solutions. Hence, they are used in a variety of industrial automation and process control applications across the world.

The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the global CAM timers market during the forecast period

Wear and Issues related to Reliability to Hamper Global CAM Timers Market

Since CAM timers are electromechanical devices, they are subject to wear and issues related to reliability. Hence, relay-control and microprocessor/PLC-based solutions that offer improved flexibility and complicated control logic functions are increasingly being preferred over CAM timers.

In spite of this, CAM timers are expected to be used in time-dependent control processes for smaller-scale automation tasks, especially in developing countries such as India and China in the near future

The impact of this restraint is expected to be high in developed countries of North America and Europe, whereas it would be medium in developing economies in Asia Pacific in the near future

Home Appliances Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities to Global CAM Timers Market

In developing countries such as India and China, CAM drivers are expected to be used in home appliances such as washers and dryers, dishwashers, commercial ovens, and freezers during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to Hold a Leading Share of Global CAM Timers Market

Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share of the global CAM timers market in 2018, as the region is a major industrial hub in the world, comprising the maximum number of manufacturing and process industries

Furthermore, amongst all regions, Asia Pacific has the maximum number of developing countries. These countries still prefer low-cost raw materials for time-dependent control processes for smaller-scale automation tasks. Thus, Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue its dominance in the global CAM timers market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global CAM timers market is niche, with the presence of a very few international and regional players. A few of the key players operating across the supply chain of the global CAM timers market are:

Global CAM Timers Market: Research Scope

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

