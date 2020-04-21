Campaign Management Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Regions, Growth Factors, Demand Analysis, Leading Players and Forecast till 2025

The Global Campaign Management Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% by 2025. The market is driven by growing need for improvement in market response and customer digital experience.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Salesforce.com Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.) Others.

Increase in data transfer through a number of channels including mobile & smartphones, emails, websites etc. is driving the demand for campaign management market. Other factors supporting the growth of campaign management market includes increasing trend of mobile marketing through smartphones, tablets, and handheld devices, network and communication advancements, changing trends in digital marketing etc. Rise in customer expectations to view real-time cross-channel advertisement is also supporting the growth of campaign management market.

APEC region is expected to drive the demand for multichannel campaign management market, supported by increasing penetration of BFSI, IT and telecommunication companies and increasing number of digital marketing startups in the region.

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

