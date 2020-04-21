Chickpea Flour Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 – 2025

Chickpea flour refers to the flour made by grinding whole dried chickpeas. It is grown in tropical and sub- tropical regions. Chickpea comes in the category of pulses and is known for being cholesterol free and a good source of protein and fiber. Chickpea flour is a prominent Indian cuisine, widely used for cooking and baking. It is also rich source of vitamins and minerals, thus significantly boost the intake of manganese and folate. Increasing demand for chickpea can be attributed to its high nutritional value. Owing to the healthy balance of amino acids, high levels of complex carbohydrates, relatively low levels of anti-nutritional factors, and bioavailability of proteins, chickpea flour has emerged as a functional ingredient for the food process industry. In addition, chickpea flour aids in curbing various health problems such as coronary heart disease, obesity, diabetes and cancer, thereby leads to increased consumption.

Global Chickpea Flour Market: Market Segmentation

The global chickpea flour market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based upon application, chickpea flour market can be segmented into bakery and snacks, dairy, beverages, and others. Bakery and snacks are expected to hold relatively high share in the global chickpea flour market. Based on the product type, chickpea flour is segmented into dark brown chickpea flour, beige chickpea flour, lentils, and others. Dark brown chickpea flour is expected to expand at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, chickpea flour market can be segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist stores, and others such as independent retailers. Supermarket/hypermarket is projected to witness relatively high revenue growth in the chickpea flour market.

Global Chickpea Flour Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global chickpea flour market is segmented into five regions namely Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold relatively high share in the chickpea flour market. High cultivation of pulses in the Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to the region’s growth in chickpea flour market. Production and consumption of chickpea is very high in developing countries. According to FAO, India is the leading producer of chickpea. Other important chickpea producing countries includes Turkey, Mexico, Canada, and Australia.

Chickpea flour is anticipated to grow rapidly during the reviewed period. Consumption of chickpea has gained traction with rising awareness regarding its health advantages. Chickpea flour prevents inflammation and enhances immunity. It is also capable of stabilizing blood sugar, and preventing diabetes. High fiber content in chickpea enables it to lower cholesterol levels, reduce hypertension, and protects against heart disease. Rising health consciousness among consumers plays a vital role in elevating the demand for chickpea flour. Changing life-style coupled with change in dietary preferences is expected to propel the growth of chickpea flour market. Additionally, increasing application of chickpea flour in bakery, snack and savory market is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of chickpea flour market. Players in the chickpea flour market are keen to bring new product developments to serve their large customer base.

Some of the key players in the chickpea flour market includes Ingredion Incorporated, Best Cooking Pulses, Inc., AGT Food & Ingredients, Diefenbaker Seed Processors Ltd., and Jain group of Companies, among others. Companies in the global chickpea flour market focus upon expanding their product portfolio through new product launches.

