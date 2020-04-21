Coarse Sun Sensor Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2027

Coarse Sun Sensor Market: Introduction

A coarse sun sensor is a device that provides coarse information about position of the sun with respect to a spacecraft. This information is used by spacecraft for the maneuvering operation.

Course sun sensors are designed for use in applications requiring sun sensors. These devices are inexpensive, small in size, and low in weight and hence, they can be easily installed in the compact space of a spacecraft.

Coarse sun sensors are designed to provide attitude determination information during various space operation modes such as initial attitude acquisition, launch vehicle separation, and off-nominal modes

Coarse sun sensors are used in applications such as solar array pointing, sun acquisition, and fail-safe recovery

Rise in Demand for Coarse Sun Sensors for Use in Aerospace Applications

Coarse sun sensors are largely used in aerospace applications, as they provide information about position of the sun to spacecraft

A coarse sun sensor is a highly reliable, self-redundant, and rugged device designed to detect the sunlight during a spacecraft mission

These sensors are designed to provide the detector’s output to the attitude and orbit control subsystem (AOCS), which enables the AOCS to determine the accurate position of the sun in the hemispherical field of view

Coarse sun sensors are deployed in spacecraft for various applications such as planetary orbit, interplanetary orbit, geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO), low-earth orbit (LEO), medium-earth orbit, and highly elliptical orbit (HEO) to obtain accurate information about position of the sun. As a result of this, the demand for coarse sun sensors for use in aerospace applications is increasing. This is expected to drive the global coarse sun sensor market at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

To get glimpse of what our report offers, ask for a report brochure

Coarse Sun Sensor Pyramid Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities

Coarse sun sensor pyramids are significantly used in spacecraft, as they provide two axes of analog sun angle and sun presence data. Additionally, coarse sun sensor pyramids are easy to install in spacecraft in any desired shape, owing to which the demand of coarse sun sensor pyramids is expected to rise in the next few years.

However, coarse sun sensors are less accurate than fine sun sensors. A fine sun sensor is technologically more advanced. This is expected to restrain the global coarse sun sensor market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead Global Coarse Sun Sensor Market

In terms of region, the global coarse sun sensor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to dominate the global coarse sun sensor market throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in technological advancements in the aerospace industry in the region

The coarse sun sensor market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the market in South America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Coarse Sun Sensor Market

The global coarse sun sensor market was highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for coarse sun sensors. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape, ask for a customized report

Key players operating in the global coarse sun sensor market are:

Bradford

Adcole Corporation

Space Micro

Solar MEMS Technologies S.L.

Global Coarse Sun Sensor Market: Research Scope

Global Coarse Sun Sensor Market, by Type

Coarse Sun Sensor Pyramid

Coarse Analog Sun Sensor

Coarse Sun Sensor Detector

Global Coarse Sun Sensor Market, by Application

Solar Array Pointing

Sun Acquisition

Failsafe Recovery

Global Coarse Sun Sensor Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets