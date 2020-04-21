Content Intelligence Market To 2027 Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth

The demand for content intelligence stems from the growing relevance of business intelligence across multinational companies. Content can refer to various types of business collaterals and assets that dispel information in a coherent form. However, it is vital to decode this information in order to use it for business growth, strategizing, and decision making.

Therefore, the need for content intelligence in modern-day businesses is indispensable. Furthermore, content intelligence has proved to be extremely useful for companies and firms that thrive on their ability to innovate and experiment. Therefore, the global content intelligence market is poised to attract voluminous revenues in the years to follow. Furthermore, the presence of a seamless industry for managing the various verticals of a business has also aided market growth.

A comprehensive review on the global content intelligence market gives valued insights about the growth of the global content intelligence market. The global content intelligence market can be segmented on the basis of application and region. The use of content intelligence to develop content marketing strategies has become a launch pad for market growth. Small firms have lately shown a sense of affinity toward the use of content intelligence for improved intelligence.

Global Content Intelligence Market: Notable Developments

Several new methodologies for content intelligence have come to the fore in recent times. Some of the notable developments in this sphere are explained herein.

Egnyte is a renowned content platform for modern-businesses, and is known for the security of its operations. The platform lately announced the development of a new content intelligence engine that focuses on structuring, automation, discovery, and automation of enterprise content. The company is on a constant quest to foster changes in its growth strategies to capture new markets. Enhancements in content have been initiated at meta-data levels, and this strategy could be a gamechanger for the company.

Episerver is an important platform that offers distinct services in digital experiences and tools. The company recently acquired the content intelligence solution provider, Idio. The predictive analytics and content intelligence capabilities of Idio can help Episerver capitalise on its large consumer base. Episerver aims to offer personalised content services to the masses.

Global Content Intelligence Market: Growth Drivers

Several companies have release annual reports on the progress they have made in terms of business growth and intelligence. The stellar role of content intelligence in driving sales across the business sector has contributed toward market growth. Furthermore, the undisputed importance of automation and machine learning technologies in content intelligence is also a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. Business content holds no or little importance until it is derived into insightful literature. Therefore, content intelligence causes positive disruptions by offering a sense of symmetry and coherence to existing content.

Key Advancements in AI Technologies Advancements in the domain of artificial intelligence have played an integral role in driving market demand. The use of AI-based algorithms to decrypt content is a prominent trend across large companies. Businesses have become increasingly concerned about overseeing their business operations from a jaunty angle. Content intelligence offers them the means to engage in the gritty and granular aspects of operations, sales, and marketing. Furthermore, content intelligence offers key insights to business analysts and stakeholders who want to study the prospects of investments in a particular industry.

