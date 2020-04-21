Copper Complexes of Chlorophyll and Chlorophyllins Market Strategical Survey Grooming Factor’s 2017 – 2027

Chlorophyll is naturally occurring plant pigments present in green plants that help in conversion of sunlight into food through the process of photosynthesis. Chlorophyllins are semi-synthetic compounds derived from chlorophyll, particularly from green leafy vegetables and plants. Copper complexes of chlorophyllins are naturally derived from the mixture of chlorophyllins. These complexes are water soluble in nature and are formed by replacing the magnesium ion with copper ion in the chlorophyll molecule. This enhances the water solubility thereby, increasing the bioavailability and enhances the absorption resulting in various health benefits. Copper complexes of chlorophyll and chlorophyllins finds major application as food colorant due to their dark green colour and also used as internal deodorants.

The growth of copper complexes of chlorophyll and chlorophyllins market is majorly attributed to its extensive applications. It is extensively used as food colorant as it imparts dark green color and is stable against heat and light. Moreover, the consumer consumption behavior is significantly drifting towards naturally derived coloring ingredients over synthetically obtained coloring products. Thereby, accelerating the growth of copper complexes of chlorophyll and chlorophyllins market. Apart from widespread application in food & beverages, it has several health benefits attributed to it such as antioxidant property, internal deodorant properties that help mask the fecal odor and also has an anti-cariogenic property that helps reduces the risk of liver cancer associated with alfa toxin, a liver carcinogen. It is also used as nutritional supplements. Thus, increasing health conscious behavior among consumers has escalated the growth of copper complexes of chlorophyll and chlorophyllins market.

Some of the key players identified in the global copper complexes of chlorophylls and chlorophyllins market include:

D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Shandong Guangtongbao Pharmaceuticals. Co., Ltd.

Haining Fengming Chlorophyll Co., Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Although, excessive use of copper complexes of chlorophyll and chlorophyllins may result in greenish discoloration of urine and may also lead to diarrhea. Moreover, exhaustive research is required upon its usage among pregnant and lactating mother. Hence, these factors may hamper the growth of copper complexes of chlorophyll and chlorophyllins market. Moreover, lack of awareness among the consumers related to its various applicability may also hamper the growth of its market.

