Crawler Camera System Market To 2027 Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

A crawler camera system is an advanced and portable video inspection system. These systems are built to withstand harsh environments. They are technologically advanced to deliver operator-friendly data reporting as well as crystal-clear images. In addition to this, crawler camera systems are undergoing advancements at a rapid pace currently. They are being largely used in different types of applications worldwide. The global crawler camera system market is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Growth of the market is primarily attributable to increasing demand from municipal, industrial, and residential applications. Across the globe, different types of crawler camera systems are available in the marketplace. These systems are gaining significance also due to their growing adoption for use in different types of pipeline inspections.

Crawler camera systems offer various advantages for use in pipeline inspection, as they have a comfortable grip that is helpful to hold the handheld control console for lengthy operations. Also, they are lightweight, robust, and reliable in nature. Moreover, crawler camera systems are portable in nature, which makes their access to any remote location easy. The global crawler camera system market is estimated to reach value of US$ 187.6 Mn by 2027 from US$ 136.8 Mn in 2018, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Crawler camera systems are witnessing increase in the demand due to the rising demand from municipal as well as residential applications. When used for pipeline inspection, crawler camera systems provide information on the condition of pipe defects, separated pipe joints, leaks, blockages, and other obstacles that are difficult to detect physically by humans. Furthermore, crawler camera systems can reach inaccessible areas such as large offsets, restricted pipes, protruding pipe tapes, flood drains, and interiors of water sewers.

Increasing demand for remote-operated inspection systems is expected to drive the global crawler camera system market during the forecast period. In order to raise the safety level and minimize the number of errors during remote-operated inspections, various municipal corporations are adopting crawler camera systems. This is projected to propel the global crawler camera system market in the next few years. Moreover, crawler camera systems are being adopted largely in end-user applications such as oil refineries, oil pipeline transmissions, gas distribution networks, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and land field recycling. On the other hand, high prices of crawler camera systems and lack of skilled force are major factors expected to hinder the global crawler camera system market during the forecast period.

The global crawler camera system market is consolidated in nature, with a limited number of companies operating at the global level. Leading players are currently focusing on providing technologically advanced products to their customers. Increasing demand for crawler camera system-based inspections is expected to prompt investors to invest in this new technology in the near future.

In 2018, North America hold a major share of the global crawler camera system market and it is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Adoption of new technologies, availability of developed infrastructure, and consistently expanding cities in North America are factors responsible for dominance of the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the global crawler camera system market and profiled in the study are AM Industrial (UK) Ltd., CUES Inc., Deep Trekker Inc., Inuktun Services Ltd., iPEK International GmbH, Kummert GmbH , Mini-Cam Ltd., Rausch Electronics USA, LLC, Subsite Electronics, and INSPECTOR SYSTEMS Rainer Hitzel GmbH.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets