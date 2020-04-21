Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2017-2025

Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market: Overview

This report provides an analysis of the global data center IT asset disposition market for the period from 2012 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the data center IT asset disposition market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Bn and in terms of volume Mn units, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1326771

Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market: Trends and Opportunities

Global data center IT asset disposition market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as remarketing and reselling of obsolete IT equipment. In addition, technological advancements leading to timely upgrades of IT equipment is expected to fuel the demand for data center IT asset disposition in coming years. Apart from this, the substantial growth of the data center ITAD market can be expected in coming years due to the presence of a large number of data centers across the globe, which generate a considerable amount of IT waste.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides the value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis for the data center IT asset disposition market. The data center IT asset disposition market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.



Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market: Segmentation

Data center IT asset disposition market is segmented on the basis of asset type, and service. Based on asset type global data center IT asset disposition market is categorized into server, memory modules, HDD, CPU, GBIC, line cards, desktops, laptops and SSD. Among these services, SSD, memory module and server segment are the major asset types supplementing the growth of data center IT asset disposition market in forthcoming years. By service, global data center IT asset disposition market is categorized into data sanitation/ destruction, remarketing/resale and recycling. Among these services, data sanitation/ destruction and remarketing/resale are the key segments supplementing the growth of data center IT asset disposition market.

Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the data center IT asset disposition market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries with respect to these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Rising demand for data center IT asset disposition solutions and growing emphasis on providing better data sanitization services and remarketing of the refurbished products, forcing companies to obtain more certifications related to data center IT asset disposition, with an aim to continue the profitability of the market and strengthen customer base. Apto Solutions, Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., CloudBlue Technologies, Inc (Ingram Micro, Inc.), Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Iron Mountain Incorporated., ITRenew Inc., LifeSpan International, Inc., Sims Recycling Ltd. and TES-AMM Pte Ltd, are the few key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation:

Global Data center IT asset disposition Market, By Asset type

Servers

Memory modules

HDD

CPU

GBIC

Line cards

Desktops

Laptops

SSD

Global Data center IT asset disposition Market, By Service

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Remarketing/Resale

Recycling

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1326771

Global Data center IT asset disposition Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

South Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/