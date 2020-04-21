Dicing Blades Market To 2027 Trends, outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dicing is the process by which die are separated from a wafer of semiconductor following the processing of the wafer. The dicing process involves scribing and breaking, mechanical sawing with a dicing saw, or laser cutting. All methods are typically automated to ensure precision and accuracy. Dicing blades are expendable tools used with dicing and cutting saws to groove, cut, and dice silicon, compound semiconductors, glass, ceramics, crystals, and almost any other material.

Dicing Blades Market – Competitive Landscape

DISCO Corporation

Founded in 1937, DISCO Corporation has its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. The company has established itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide-ranging product variety of precision grinding, cutting, and polishing machines such as surface planers, dicing saws, grinders, laser saws, polishers, die separators, wafer mounters, and waterjet saws. The company also provides precision processing tools such as grinding wheels, dicing blades, and dry polishing wheels. It has offices in Europe, North America, and Asia. In 2015, DISCO Corporation introduced the DAD3660, a dual spindle automatic dicing saw with support for workpieces as large as 360 mm x 360mm. The company also introduced a unique Laser Lift-off optimal for high brightness vertical structured LED manufacturing.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Incorporated in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is based in Singapore. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing tools to assemble semiconductor devices and capital equipment. These products include Advanced Packaging (Flip-Chip), Advanced Packaging (TCB), Advanced Packaging (Hybrid), Ball Bonder, Die Attach, Electronics Assembly, Lithography, Wafer Level Bonder, Wedge Bonder, Consumables, Capillaries, Dicing Blades, and Wedge Bond Consumables. The company provides its products and services to automotive, consumer, data processing, industrial, and communication industry. It has presence in China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the U.S.

Ceiba Technologies

Ceiba Technologies is based in Chandler, Arizona, the U.S., and has experience of over 25 years. The company is engaged in designing and manufacturing precision required applications such as dicing and slicing of soft to hard materials of different elements and different type that are used in hard disk drives, semiconductors, and optical applications. The company offers hubless and hub style blades. The hubless style blades provide different bond ranging, types, from electroformed, resin, metal (sintered), and vitrified.

Major companies active in the global dicing blades market includes Ceiba Technologies, ADT – Advanced Dicing Technologies, UKAM Industrial Superhard Tools, DISCO Corporation, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan, S.Diamond Industry Co., Ltd, Kinik Company, Industrial Tools, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Loadpoint, and BE Maschinenmesser GmbH & Co. KG. The market is highly competitive and consolidated due to the presence of established vendors all across the world. Key players are focusing on raising their productivity to expand their topographical reach and increase their customer base. Manufacturers are focusing on quality, price, technology upgrade, and brands to compete with their peers to gain significant market share in the dicing blades market.

Dicing Blades Market – Dynamics

Growing Market in the Asia Pacific Region

Currently, rising adoption of dicing blades in Asia Pacific is anticipated to surge the growth of the market and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast years. In addition, China is one of the major consumers of dicing blades globally in the last few years and is projected to hold its position throughout the forecast years 2019 to 2027. Apart from China, Korea, Japan, and the U.S. are likely to increase investment in the dicing blades market.

