Elderflower Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2017 – 2025

Elderflower is a flower of toxic plant known as elder plant or European elderberry. Elderflower is often used for its medicinal properties, it also has application in food and beverage industry due to its flavoring properties. Elderflower cordial is a soft drink made from elderflower plant mainly popular in Western Europe. Elderflower has cream colored flower heads with highly aromatic smell and flavor. Drinks such as soda, syrup, tea can be made from elderflower. Elderflower has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties due to which it can be used in medical industry. As a result of antibacterial and antiviral property elderflower can be used in pharmaceutical industry and is commonly used for cold, sinus infection, flu, respiratory disturbance etc. thus, market demand from pharmaceutical industry is growing. Elderflower has an antioxidant property which can be used in the cosmetics industry.

The elderflower market is segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical etc. Elderflower in food and beverage industry is used for making drinks such as soda, tea as well as syrups. Elderflower also enhances the taste of the food and provides aroma to the food product. Thus, demand for food and beverage market segment is higher and expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. In cosmetic industry, elderflower is used as a source of antioxidant for skin and hair care. Elderflower has anti-inflammatory and softening property therefore used in many cosmetic products such as lotions and powders. Due to increasing demand for natural ingredients based cosmetics and personal care products elderflower possess significant market demand in cosmetics applications. In the pharmaceutical industry, elderflower is used for cold and flu, respiratory disbranches and sinus infection treatments due to its antibacterial and antiviral properties. Elderflower is used in medical industry to reduce pain and swelling in arthritis. Elderflower also finds applications mouthwash and gargle due to antiseptic property. Looking at versatile properties and its uses in various application global elderflower market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The elderflower market is further segmented on the basis of its forms available in the market as liquid, powder, and paste. Elderflower liquid has application in e-cigarettes as a flavor enhancer, drinks such as soda and other liquids for sweetening are prepared by elderflower. Elderflower paste is usually used in food industry for topping and spreading for deserts. Thus increasing use of elderflower paste in food products drives growth for elderflower market for paste form. Elderflower powder is used in the preparation of flavored tea, pharmaceutical composition, cosmetics application etc.

Depending on geographic regions global elderflower market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. About ten different elderflower species are found in North America which makes it a popular market for the growth of elderflower plants. Elderflower is also found in Europe region in various species such as Sambucus nigra, Sambucus Mexicana obtained in Mexico. As a result of increasing demand for elderflower-based products, new factories are establishing in Asia Pacific as well as in Europe to cater to increasing market demand for elderflower products.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25391

Elderflower has its application in various industries such as food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, the pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry etc. these versatile applications are driving market demand for elderflower in the global market. Increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetic products is another factor expected to fuel the growth of global elderflower market over the forecast period. Anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antibacterial, antiviral properties of elderflower is another major factor driving market demand in global markets. Elderflower-based products have many health benefits which make it popular in health conscious consumers for resulting in increased market demand for elderflower.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global elderflower market include Monin Incorporated, Bottlegreen Drinks Co., FRÏSA Beverages, Lucas Bols Amsterdam B.V., TEISSEIRE, Avena Botanicals, Ricola Ltd., Twinlab Corporation, Folkington’s, Fevertree Ltd. etc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets