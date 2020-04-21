Facility Management Industry 2019 Market Outlook, Segments, Regional Analysis, New Technologies and Key Players Strategies Analyzed till 2025

The Global Facility Management Market is growing on account of increasing adoption of disruptive technologies, such as cognitive computing, augmented reality, IoT and analytics in the facility management area.

Facility management solutions help enterprises in various verticals improve their revenue margin by enhancing their operational efficiency. Enterprises in the BFSI, IT and telecom verticals are the early adopters of facility management solutions. This factor further propels the Facility Management market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Oracle, SAP, Autodesk, MCS Solutions, Accruent and Others.

Lack of managerial awareness and dependence on the in-house facility management team may hinder the Facility Management market growth. However, implementation of the digital twin technology for facility asset management can result in the growth of the market.

North America is expected to dominate the Facility Management market throughout the forecast period, due to the rapid adoption of facility management solutions in the region.

The facility operations and security management solution is likely to gain traction during the forecast period and grow significantly, as helps manage operation areas, such as facility lighting, HVAC, video surveillance, and others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Solutions, and Organization Size Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Solutions & Organization Size, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Global Facility Management Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Target Audience:

* Facility Management providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Target Based, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Organization Size Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Facility Management Market — Industry Outlook

4 Facility Management Market By Product Type

5 Facility Management Market Application Type

6 Facility Management Market Regional

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

