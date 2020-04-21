Oat Starch Market – Global Food and Beverages Trends Transforming the Market

Oat Starch Market: Outlook

Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of staying fit and increasing nutrient deficiency among population are the two factors that have enhanced the demand for Oat Starch. Starch is the most important component in oat grains and accounts for approximately 65% of their weight. Oat starch exists in the form of aggregates, with size ranging from 20 to 150 micrometer. Starch is composed of two components: amylopectin and amylose. Oat Starch has approximately 25%-30% amylases, which come under the category of hydrolases that can specifically split O-glycosidic bonds into starch. Oat Starch offers typical gelatinization characteristics. Regular consumption of staple food items can create a deficiency of some essential nutrients. Meals that include amylose, i.e. Oat Starch, have lower insulin and postprandial blood glucose response. The enzymatic degradation of amylopectin in the alimentary tract is faster than that of amylose. Oat Starch contains an adequate concentration of carbohydrates and proteins, which help in providing increased energy and lower blood sugar and thus, oat starch is a good product for fitness freaks. Due to remunerative nutritional value, the Oat Starch market is anticipated to remain positive in the global market.

Oat Starch health benefits

Oat Starch is produced from oats. Oat Starch have lots of health benefits—they control blood sugar level, can improve the immune system and fitness enthusiasts and athletes use it as a source of carbohydrate and protein. Owing to these factors, the Oat Starch market is expected to grow in terms of value and volume in near future.

Global Oat Starch Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players operating across the value chain of the Oat Starch market are Beacon CMP Corporation, GRANT INDUSTRIES, INC., Truenutrition, etc. More and more manufacturers and industrialists have been showing keen interest in Oat Starch.

Though oats and oatmeals are easily available in the market, Oat Starch is rarely available. There are only a few number of manufacturers of Oat Starch globally. However, considering its health benefits, it is safe to presume that Oat Starch market will grow rapidly in near future

Acquisitions, collaborations and product launches are some of the key strategies being adopted by key players to grow their share in the international market

Opportunities for Oat Starch Market Participants:

Oatmeal is witnessing high demand among consumers around the globe as a good supplement of micronutrients. Oat Starch is a form of oats that provides a lot of health benefits and thus, people are gradually also including Oat Starch in their diet. Similarly, as diabetes is drastically increasing globally, people suffering from this disease need healthy foods which can control blood sugar and Oat starch is a good solution to this. In addition, Oat Starch contains good amounts of carbohydrates and protein, which bodybuilders need. All of these factors will push the growth of the Oat Starch market during the forecast period.

Global Oat Starch Market: A Regional Outlook

Oat is witnessing good demand across all regions of the world owing to its various health benefits. Oat Starch is not much produced globally, but some regions, including the US and Europe, are focusing on increasing the production of Oat Starch. Though Oat Starch is not demanded or consumed globally as a product in itself, it is consumed in the form of Oatmeal. In regions of North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific, the number of athletes and fitness freaks is growing day by day, so it is expected that Oat Starch will be consumed in higher amounts in these regions. Thus, it is safe to say that the oat starch market will witness high demand and robust growth during the forecast period.

