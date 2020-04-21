Parmesan Cheese Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Worldwide Growth 2017 – 2027

Changing consumer lifestyle especially across emerging economies is leading to increasing inclination of consumers towards dairy, bakery and other food products. Dairy industry is witnessing increased number of product launches catering to the demand for advanced on the go products along with locally sourced products. Since, parmesan cheese originated from northern Italy, the parmesan cheese market is expected to witness steady growth in the European region during the forecast period.

The growth of the cheese powder market is led by blue cheese powder and parmesan cheese powder. Lately, there has been a significant increase in demand for the parmesan cheese owing to its fresh, natural ingredients and authentic flavours. Consumer’s expectation for high-quality, sauces, soups and dressings for better ethnic cheesy taste, texture, and appearance has led to high demand for the parmesan cheese. Parmesan cheese is extensively used in the form of grated over pastas, risottos and soups. Parmesan cheese comes in many varied flavours such as fruity, nutty, savoury, sharp fancy shredded parmesan, shaved Italian blend, shaved parmesan and shredded Italian blend.

The global parmesan cheese market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing demand for convenience & fast food, different product offerings by cheese manufacturers, rapidly changing lifestyles of people across the globe, among others. Continuous innovations and development among key market players is bringing new growth opportunities for the parmesan cheese market. However, the rising in awareness among the masses regarding the harmful-effects of cheese is restricting the growth of the cheese market.

Among, the different applications, demand for parmesan cheese is expected to remain dominant in the sweet and savoury snacks segment and is further expected to record significant growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of parmesan cheese among consumers especially inclined towards ready to eat meals to offer specific cheese flavour and enhance flavours to the meal is expected to spur the global parmesan cheese market growth.

Some of the prominent players identified in the global parmesan cheese market includes:

Kerry Group PLC

Bright Dairy and Food Co.

Lactosan A/S

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Aar Kay Food Products Ltd.

Dairiconcepts, L.P.

All American Foods

Commercial Creamery Company

The Global parmesan cheese market is divided into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market. With the presence of fast food chains and increased demand for ready to eat meals in the emerging economies like India and China, a positive impact is expected to be witnessed upon the demand for cheese products during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets