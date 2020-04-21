PEDIATRIC VITAMIN SUPPLEMENTS MARKET DYNAMICS, SEGMENTS AND SUPPLY DEMAND 2017 – 2025

Pediatric vitamin supplements are mainly designed for kids and contains multi-mineral and multivitamins. Pediatric vitamin supplements helps increase immunity in infants which increases its demand in global market. Pediatric vitamin supplements contains minerals, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, proteins etc. which fulfills related deficiencies in consumers and helps in faster growth, strength and immunity of infants. Increasing consumption of fast foods is responsible for less vitamin and proteins contents which is increasing demand for pediatric vitamin supplements in different forms such as powder premix, tablets, liquid and gels etc. in global market.

Market Segmentation: Pediatric Vitamin Supplements

The pediatric vitamin supplements market is segmented on the basis of vitamin types as vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K and multivitamin. Pediatric vitamin supplement vitamin A supports rapid growth and fights infections. Pediatric vitamin supplement vitamin B promotes growth, strength and stimulates memory in children, it is also healthy to upkeep skin, eyes nails and hairs. Vitamin B12 is essential for the production of red blood cells in the body. Pediatric vitamin supplement vitamin K is essential in kids to promote platelet production.

The pediatric vitamin supplements market is segmented on the basis of product type as powder premixes, tablets, liquid and gels etc. Pediatric vitamin supplements Powder premixes are used to enrich food product nutrition and to optimized overall additional cost. Pediatric vitamin supplements available as table are further sub-divided as gummies, pills and soft capsules, chewable capsules etc. Pediatric vitamin supplements available as gels and liquid forms for infants in the age group of 2-3 years.

The pediatric vitamin supplements market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as pharmacies/drugstores, health and beauty stores, online retailing and others. As an OTC product pediatric vitamin supplements are available in shops without prescription and has no side-effects. Increasing sale on online site for products is increasing due to convenient shopping options.

The Pediatric Vitamin Supplements market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Pediatric Vitamin Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Pediatric Vitamin Supplements market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. Asia Pacific region is growing steadily in pediatric vitamin supplements global market due to large investments made by global players in this region. North America is expected to grow in forecast period as a result of increasing population suffering from vitamin deficiency. Europe is establishing many new companies which makes it a promising region for growing in pediatric vitamin supplements market in turn expected to grow in forecast period.

Pediatric vitamin supplements market due to providing beneficial effects for increasing health issues is gaining interest in global market. Pediatric vitamin supplements contains nutrients such as minerals, vitamins and proteins which are essential for children’s immunity and disease resistance. Increasing awareness of healthy supplements is increasing in health conscious consumers which is increasing demand for pediatric vitamin supplements global market. Availability of vitamin-based products on online sites without prescription is one of the driver for increasing demand for pediatric vitamin supplements. As a result of rise in number of working parents in urban region is affecting nutrient consumption in children due to consumption of fast foods, which in turn is increasing demand for the pediatric vitamin supplements in global market.

Global Pediatric Vitamin Supplements: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global pediatric vitamin supplements market include Ddrops Company, Bayer, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Sanofi-aventis Healthcare Pty Ltd., Bioglan, Seven Seas, Pfizer Inc., Ostelin etc. are amongst.

