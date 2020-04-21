Polyvinyl Alcohols Market – Technological breakthroughs, Value chain and stakeholder analysis by 2026

The global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market was valued at US$ 425.02 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market is driven by the rise in demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers as substitute for asbestos in the cement additives segment. In terms of production and demand, Asia Pacific accounts for the dominant share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market.

Rise in Use of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers as Substitute for Asbestos Projected to Boost Market

Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are used in engineered cementitious composites (ECC), as they provide reinforcement to the concrete. Cement additives is a key application segment of the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. Polyvinyl alcohol fiber based cement additives possess high tensile strength and high modulus of elasticity.

Polyvinyl alcohol fiber-based concrete is extensively used in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It is preferred as an alternative for environmentally detrimental asbestos. The use of asbestos in roofing and construction purposes is banned in several regions of the world due to the harmful effects of asbestos on human health. Thus, adoption of polyvinyl alcohol fibers as substitute for asbestos is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials and Presence of Substitute Products Hampering Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market

Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are produced from polyvinyl alcohol resins. These resin are downstream products of the vinyl acetate value chain. They are produced from petrochemical feedstock. The prices of petrochemical feedstock are volatile and fluctuate on a daily basis.

This causes volatility in prices of the fiber, thereby hampering the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. Presence of substitute materials in target applications of polyvinyl alcohol fibers is also hindering the market. Just a few producers of polyvinyl alcohol fibers operate in the market. This further restrains the demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers.

Staples Segment to Dominate Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market

Based on product, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market has been bifurcated into filaments and staples. Staples are available in the form of short cut strands of fiber. This is the dominant segment in the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. It is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Staple fibers are used in applications such as cement additives, textiles, and nonwoven materials. They can also be twisted to form yarns. Staple fibers are employed as cement additives for reinforcing cement. Demand for staple fibers is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Cement Additives Application Segment to Lead Market Growth

In terms of application, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market has been segmented into cement additives, textiles, nonwovens, and others (including fishing nets, tire cords, and ropes). The cement additives segment accounted for dominant share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

These fibers are used as reinforcing materials in fiber concrete. They are also widely used as substituted for asbestos that are detrimental to human health. Textiles is another significant consumer of polyvinyl alcohol fibers. The segment is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Nonwovens is estimated to be one of the rapidly growing application segments of the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market

Based on region, the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific held the dominant share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in 2017. The region is also the major producer of polyvinyl alcohol fibers. In terms of demand, Europe and North America are other significant consumers of polyvinyl alcohol fibers.

The polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in North America and Europe is anticipated to expand at a sluggish to moderate pace during the forecast period. Demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers in these regions is estimated to rise owing to the increase in usage as substitute for asbestos in the cement additives application segment.

Demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers is estimated to rise significantly in Middle East & Africa and Latin America in the near future. These two regions accounted for small share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in terms of demand in 2017. However, they are projected to create lucrative opportunities for polyvinyl alcohol fibers during the forecast period.

Monopolistic Nature of Polyvinyl Alcohol Market

The polyvinyl alcohol fibers market is monopolistic. It is dominated by Kuraray Co. Ltd. Production in primarily concentrated in Japan and China. The competition is high in China due to the presence of large numbers of players producing polyvinyl alcohol fibers. Key players operating in the market include Unitika Ltd., Anuhi Wanwei Group, Sinopec SVW, Nitivy Ltd., Nycon Corporation, and MiniFiber.

