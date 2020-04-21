Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2027

Global PVDF Market: Analysis

The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market was valued more than US$ 750.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report titled ‘Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is driven by the rise in demand for PVDF in various chemical industries.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market due to rapid industrialization and increasing demand for PVDF coatings in the chemical processing industry for handling harsh, corrosive environment in the region.

Rise in Demand for PVDF in Various Chemical Processing Industry to Drive PVDF Market

PVDF is a versatile material used for handling acids, chlorides, and mixtures of chemicals. PVDF is used in various chemical processing industries in various applications such as mechanical components, fabricated vessels, tanks, pumps, valves, filters, heat exchangers, tower packing, and piping systems. PVDF offers high thermal and chemical corrosion resistance for applications in tanks for storing liquids.

It is widely used as metallic coatings in galvanic plants, especially in electrochemical process to increase their chemical resistance. It finds application in steel-pickling plants, water treatment plants, ventilation plants, and exhaust-air cleaning plants. PVDF offers tremendous resistance to harsh halogenated chemicals such as chlorine, NaOCl bleach, chlorine dioxide, chloramines & acids, peroxides, aromatics, ozone, and oxidants. These factors are propelling the demand for PVDF in chemical processing industries.

Additionally, rising applications of PVDF in the pulp & paper industry to provide resistance against bleaching agents, in the metal preparation industry to provide corrosion resistance, in the mining industry to provide abrasion resistance, in the food & beverage industry to provide resistance to steam cleaning and acidic foods, in nuclear waste processing to provide high thermal stability, etc., is projected to drive the global polyvinylidene fluoride market during the forecast period.

Increase in Demand for PVDF in Lithium-ion Batteries Electrode Formulations to Offer Opportunities in PVDF Market

In the past few years, energy storage technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and solar panels have rapidly gained momentum. Demand for lithium-ion batteries in various short duration applications such as peak load management, renewable integration, and diesel reduction is rising due to the improvement in performance and reduction in their prices.

High performing lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and have high energy storage capacity and are a key component of portable devices such as laptops, smart phones, and electric vehicles. A lithium-ion battery comprises positive electrode, negative electrode, electrolyte, and battery separator. The battery separator accounts for 40% of the total cost of battery production, as it determines battery safety and service life.

PVDF is utilized in high performance separator sheets, and plays an important role in increasing the separator’s life cycle, as it provides certain benefits such as improvement in battery abuse tolerance, good electrode adhesion, high voltage stability, high dimensional stability, controlled crystallinity, longer life cycle, and high heat shrinkability. PVDF is also used as a binder in electrode formulations of lithium-ion batteries. PVDF-based binder offers high adhesion to electrodes, high dimensional stability, controlled crystallinity, and low swelling levels in common solvents and electrolytes. These factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in PVDF Market during the forecast period.

High Production Cost and Stiff Competition from Substitutes to Hamper Market

PVDF is a white, semi-crystalline, and semi-opaque engineering thermoplastic that can be processed by melting. Vinyldiene fluoride (VF2) is used as a monomer and a key raw material to manufacture homopolymer and copolymer of PVDF. VF2 is an extremely flammable liquefied gas, which is difficult to transport and is highly toxic in nature. VF2 can form explosive mixtures when combined with air.

This is likely to restrain the polyvinylidene fluoride market during the forecast period. PVDF faces strong competition from other fluoropolymers such as PTFE, modified PTFE, polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) polymers, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), and PEEK, which possess similar characteristics as PVDF. PVDF, being more crystalline, is likely to form high number of voids at the time of molding process which may create problems with shrinkage rate and flow direction. Additionally, high cost and inert to modification limits its application in many fields. This is anticipated to hamper the demand for PVDF during the forecast period.

Powder Segment to Dominate Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market

The global polyvinylidene fluoride PVDF market has been segmented based on product, type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been segregated into powder, pellet, and latex. The powder segment leads the global market. The powder form of PVDF finds applications in coatings and piping & fittings. It is widely used to coat metal substrates such as aluminum, galvanized steel, and aluminized steel for providing outstanding chemical resistance.

It is used in metal roofing and siding, window and door frames, curtain walls, and various metal trim and components. It also finds application in building & construction, automotive, solar, pharmaceutical, mining & mineral, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries.

Based on type, the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market has been bifurcated into homopolymer and copolymer. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into chemical processing, oil & gas, electrical & electronics, solar, automotive, building & construction, and others.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market in 2018. Consumption of PVDF is high in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are likely to boost the demand for PVDF in chemical processing and building & construction industries. Rise in demand for electric vehicles and increase in FDI in photovoltaic, especially in China, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for PVDF manufacturers.

Increase in demand for solar panels in emerging economies in the region such as India, Thailand, and ASEAN is driving the demand for PVDF in the region. Rising demand for PVDF coatings for solar panels due to its characteristic features such as high UV resistance is boosting the market in the region. Growth in the building & construction industry in China, India, and ASEAN is boosting the demand for PVDF coatings in architectural applications. PVDF provides protection against the harsh effects of UV radiation, chemical and airborne pollutants, and severe weather conditions to the buildings.

New product launches and production capacity expansion in the region are some factors that are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Arkema Group expanded its production capacity for its PVDF product line Kynar in Changshu complex near Shanghai, China. The company expanded its production capacity by 25%.

High Degree of Competition among Established Players

Key players profiled in the report include Kureha Corporation, 3M Company, Arkema Group, Solvay Group, Rochling Group, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, The Quadrant Group of Companies, Daikin Industries Ltd, RTP Company, Ensinger GmbH, Ambofluor GmbH & Co. KG, Shanghai San Ai Fu New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fotech International Co.,Ltd., Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd., and Juhua Group Corporation.

Major players operating in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market have adopted various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2018, Solvay Group introduced new next-generation Solef 90615/2002 PVDF to enhance protection and performance of rigid and flexible pipes that are used in oil and gas recovery.

