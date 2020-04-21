Population Health Management Solutions Market 2019 Industry Size, Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook, Key Companies and Development Trends by 2025

The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market is growing adoption of health care IT solutions and increase of chronic diseases across the globe.

Raising need for Affordable Treatment Options Due to Rising Healthcare Costs could lead to a rapid growth of the market in the forecast period. The market growth is improve the health status of population at a prospective price. Rise in demand for effective disease management strategies such as data aggregation, risk stratification, care coordination, and patient communication is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Lack of data management capabilities and skilled analysts may hamper the market. Whereas the increasing focus on value-based medicine is fueling the market.

The healthcare provider accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. Healthcare providers require PHM systems that are compatible with Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems to assist in holistic, patient-centric care. Providers need to identify trends at a population level and recognize opportunities to improve health care.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Healthagen, LLC, Optumhealth, IBM Corporation, Epic Corporation, Inc, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, and others.

Global Population Health Management Solutions Industry 2019 Market Research Report

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end-use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Type Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Population Health Management Solutions Market — Industry Outlook

4 Population Health Management Solutions Market By Product Type

5 Population Health Management Solutions Market Application Type

6 Population Health Management Solutions Market Regional

7 Competitive Landscape

