Railway Wiring Harness Market To 2027 Trends & Opportunities with Forecast

Railway Wiring Harness: Introduction

Railway wiring harness is a combination of wires or electric cables utilized in trains, motors/locomotive engines, and bogies for several end-use applications. The wiring harness is built with at least two electrical end-devices.

Increase in adoption of electronic systems in railways, such as high quality lights, screens, sound systems, HVAC, and internet (LAN) are major factors fueling the use of wiring harness in railways

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Railway Wiring Harness Market

Railway wiring harness is gathered and organized as one assembly and is designed to absorb shocks or vibrations

Railway wiring harness are used in trains where wear and tear takes place, owing to the presence of sharp or unpleasant surfaces or edges

Demand for continuous monitoring of trains has led to a majority of systems being electronically operated and integrated with the Internet for real-time data and information. Investments by OEMs to upgrade technologies is also a key factor fueling the adoption of railway wiring harness.

Countries, such as India, Japan, and China are developing new technologies for trains to reduce the duration of the journey and make them safer. The top speeds in trains is rising consistently, owing to rapid development in technology that enhance the speed of the trains. Demand for heavy equipment and systems in fast trains is driving the global railway wiring harness market due to rapid response and secure data transfer.

Regular maintenance and services of railway wiring harness are required in order to ensure its efficient operation. This, however, poses as a major restraint for the railway wiring harness market.

Low Voltage Railway Wiring Harness to Witness High Demand

Based on voltage, the global railway wiring harness market can be split into high, medium, and low

The low voltage segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate, due to inclusion of comfort related systems such as mobile charging ports, music systems, Wi-Fi devices, and other such applications

High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train has Significant Growth Potential

In terms of train type, the global railway wiring harness market can be divided into high-speed rail/bullet train, light rail, and metro/monorail

Among train types, the high-speed rail/bullet train segment is projected to witness significant growth. These are advanced railway train types that operate faster than other trains. They use an integrated system of specialized rolling stock and dedicated tracks to achieve high speed.

Accuracy and capability to cover large geographic areas in a short time are likely to augment the growth of the high-speed rail/bullet train segment, thus boosting the railway wiring harness market expansion

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Railway Wiring Harness Market

In terms of region, the global railway wiring harness market can be segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific leads the global railway wiring harness market. High adoption rate of railway transportation for commutation in the region supplemented with growing population and its transportation demand, especially for long-distance trips, are major factors that are anticipated to boost the demand for trains, thereby driving the railway wiring harness market in the region in the near future.

In Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, and South Korea have maximum number of locomotives, which is another key factor that is expected to drive this market in Asia Pacific

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global railway wiring harness market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Hitachi, Ltd.

Rockford Components Ltd.

Allied Connectors

adaptronic Prüftechnik GmbH

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

Leoni AG

Prysmian Group

Siechem Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

KAYNES TECHNOLOGY

Promark Electronics Inc.

