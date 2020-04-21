Report Explores The Propylene Glycol Alginate Market Likely To Emerge Over A Period Of 2017 – 2027

With globalisation, there has been extensive research and development among the manufacturers towards development of speciality ingredients. Alginate is one such ingredient whose demand has escalated over a period of time. Alginate is obtained from brown algae comprehends dietary properties. Many variants of alginate have been introduced in the market subjected to its increase demand. Propylene glycol alginate is chemical combination of alginic acid and propylene oxide. Principally, propylene glycol alginate is derivative of alginic acid ester, which is obtained from kelp plant. The product obtained is milled and dried and hence, characterised as naturally obtained ingredient. Propylene glycol alginate has widespread application such as thickening agent used in ice creams, salad dressing, and foam stabiliser especially used in brewery industries and widely used as food preservatives. Propylene glycol alginate is also used as an ingredient in chewing gums and few condiments.

With evolution of new consumption habits among consumers, manufacturers are diversifying their product offerings. Propylene glycol alginate offers widespread application, hence offers multitude advantages to the manufacturers. Propylene glycol alginate is extensively used in brewery industry as it stabilises the foam in the beer and hence prevents foam breakdown due to presence of any residual product. Propylene glycol alginate is comprehensively used in food & beverage industry due to its distinctive properties such as thickening and emulsifying agent. Due to which is forms a prominent ingredient in gel based foods such as jams and jellies, salad dressings, ice cream among others. Hence, its distinguishing properties are propelling the growth of propylene glycol market. Moreover, it helps to slow down the colour changing process of certain foods, hence is used as preservative to maintain the consistency of such products. Therefore, it’s wide spread applications accounts to escalating growth of propylene glycol alginate market.

Although, though it is considered to be safe for human consumption, it also holds some side effects especially when comes in direct contact with skin as it may cause allergic reaction. Some of the other side effects include nausea, eye irritation, and hair loss and may damage kidney and liver as it is easily absorbed into the skin. Thus this may hamper the growth of propylene glycol alginate market. There has been extensive research on its safe use as chemical additives especially to be used by expectant mother, as it is expected to contain teratogens which may alter the genetic structure. Hence, these factors may inhibit the growth of propylene glycol alginate market. Thus, propylene glycol alginate market is yet at exploratory stage of development.

Some of the prominent players identified in the global propylene glycol alginate market includes:

Universal Preservachem Inc.

Kikkoman Corporation

KIMICA Corporation

Fuji Kasei Co. Ltd.

IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. ,Ltd

Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation

The global propylene glycol alginate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), , Japan Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for the highest consumption of propylene glycol alginate. Due to its distinguished properties, it finds widespread application hence, is preferred by food & beverage manufacturers. Europe also comprehends major share of propylene glycol alginate consumption. Asia pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth for propylene glycol alginate market due to increased awareness on its application across various industries. Japan is also expected to contribute major share in propylene glycol market due to rapidly changing consumer consumption pattern towards food preferences.

