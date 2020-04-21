Smart Robots Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast by 2022

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Smart Robots’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are SoftBank (Japan),IRobot (United States),KUKA (Germany),ABB (Switzerland),Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong),Amazon.com (United States),Honda Motor (Japan),FANUC (Japan),YASKAWA ELECTRIC (Japan),ECA (France),OMRON Adept Technologies (United States),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),Intuitive Surgical (United States),DeLaval (Sweden),Aethon (United States)

A smart robot refers to artificial intelligence (AI) system which learns from its experience and environment and build on its abilities based on that knowledge. Smart robots market has high growth prospects owing to increasing adoption of smart robots in the industrial application such as automotive, electronics, food & beverages. Further, increasing demand from the developing countries and technological advancement in the robotics industry expected to drive the demand for smart robots over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

by Industrial Application (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Others), Service Application (Personal (Domestic, Entertainment, Others), Professional (Defense & Security, Field, Medical, Underwater, Logistics, Telepresence, Inspection & Maintenance, Others)), Component (Hardware (Sensor, Actuator, Power Source, Control System/Controller, Others), Software)

What’s Trending in Market:

Emphasizing On Technological Advancement in the Robotics Industry

Emergence of AI-Enabled Smart Robots

Growth Drivers:

Growing Focus on Industrial Automation

Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Robots for Professional Services

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

High Manufacturing Cost Associated With Smart Robots

Safety Concerns Associated With Smart Robots

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Smart Robots Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region. To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Smart Robots Market in terms of value.

Market in terms of value. To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Smart Robots Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Smart Robots Market and various regions.

Market and various regions. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Smart Robots Market.

Market. To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain Analysis, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Market Development Scenario

Chapter Five and Seven: Global Water Purifier, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2013-2024) —— USD2400

Global Smart Robots

by Industrial Application: Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Others

Service Application: Personal (Domestic, Entertainment, Others), Professional (Defense & Security, Field, Medical, Underwater, Logistics, Telepresence, Inspection & Maintenance, Others)

Component: Hardware (Sensor, Actuator, Power Source, Control System/Controller, Others), Software

Chapter Six: Global Smart Robots – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape (Direct & Indirect Competitors), Market Share Analysis, Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Downstream Buyers & Upstream Suppliers

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Smart Robots market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Smart Robots market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Smart Robots market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

