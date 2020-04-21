Superluminescent Diodes Market To 2027 An Objective Assessment Of The Trajectory Of The Market

Superluminescent diodes, or superluminescence diodes , or superluminescent light-emitting diodes are optoelectronic semiconductor devices that emit broadband optical radiation based on superluminescence

SLDs are semiconductor devices that are optimized to generate a large amount of amplified spontaneous emissions. When forward biased, SLDs become optically active and generate amplified spontaneous emissions over a wide range of wavelengths.

SLDs possess a combination of output power (similar to that of laser diode) and brightness and optical spectrum (similar to that of LED)

Superluminescent diodes (SLDs) are excellent high-power, broadband light sources. They are used in applications such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging systems and fiber optic gyroscopes (FOGs).

Increasing Use in Optoelectronic Devices to Drive Global Superluminescent Diodes Market

The global superluminescent diodes market is expected to be driven by increasing use of these diodes in optoelectronics devices

Optoelectronic devices, such as optical coherence tomography imaging systems, are used in medical imaging to obtain two-dimensional and three-dimensional images of the biological tissues

SLDs is a major source of light for the optical coherence tomography imaging. The broad spectrum and short coherence length of the emitted light improve the depth resolution in optical coherence tomography images. This promotes growth of the global superluminescent diodes market.

Product Improvement Driving Global Superluminescent Diodes Market

Manufacturers are constantly engaged in the improvement of superluminescent diodes to remain competitive in the global superluminescent diodes market

Superluminescent diodes have built-in 14-pin butterfly package with an integrated thermoelectric cooler that provides maximum output stability

The wavelength of superluminescent diodes designed by Thorlabs Inc. ranges from 830 nm to 1,325 nm. They are specifically designed for use in optical coherence tomography imaging systems.

Product improvements of superluminescent diodes are anticipated to boost the global superluminescent diodes market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global superluminescent diodes market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The superluminescent diodes market in North America is anticipated to hold the leading market share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements and high adoption of optoelectronics devices in the region.

The superluminescent diodes market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, owing to presence of a large-sized consumer electronics industry in the region

Middle East & Africa and South America are potential markets for superluminescent diodes

Key Players in Global Market

Prominent players operating in the global superluminescent diodes market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for superluminescent diodes. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global superluminescent diodes market are:

Superlum

Thorlabs Inc.

Inphenix, Inc.

EXALOS AG

Anritsu Corporation

QPhotonics, LLC

IINNO Intelligent Innovations

