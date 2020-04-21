Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market To 2027 Study Top Key Players, Application, Growth Analysis And Forecasts

A surface acoustic wave is an acoustic wave that travels along the surface of an elastic material with an amplitude that typically declines exponentially with depth in the material. For electronic circuits, surface acoustic waves are typically used in devices called SAW systems. SAW systems are used as filters, oscillators, transformers, and the devices based on acoustic wave transduction. By using piezoelectric materials, transduction from electric energy to mechanical energy is achieved.

The resonance frequency and the delay line of surface acoustic wave devices depend on properties of materials forming the device.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market

Growing concerns about security and surveillance and increasing demand for temperature sensors based on surface acoustic waves (SAW) across various industries led by their accuracy, wide temperature-sensing range, quick response, low cost, repeatability, and microelectromechanical sensor (MEMS) technology are some of the major factors fueling the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market

Growing adoption of surface acoustic wave resonators in various industries and increasing demand for acoustic wave sensors for use in security and surveillance in sectors such as industrial, automotive, military, and healthcare are a few other factors driving the global market

SAW resonators are used in several of the same applications wherein quartz crystals are used, as they can operate at a high frequency. They are often used in radio transmitters in which tunability is not required.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74440

Surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonators represent some of the most prominent acoustic devices used for chemical sensing applications. Furthermore, as their frequency ranges from several hundred megahertz to gigahertz, they can change frequency quickly, due to exceptionally small mass loads. These devices are highly efficient due to their miniaturized design, high thermal stability, and the facility of wireless integration that they offer. Owing to these special features, surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonators are widely used as smart transducers that can be combined with a variety of layers of recognition based on host-guest interactions, metal oxide coatings, carbon nanotubes, graphene sheets, functional polymers, and biological receptors.

Continuous demand for temperature sensors from various industries fuels the global surface acoustic wave resonator market. Temperature sensors are increasingly used in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, industrial, and chemical in order to integrate sensing technologies in products. This helps minimize replacement costs of components; reduce wear and tear of products; increase the product safety; and meet stringent requirements regarding reliability.

However, acoustic wave resonators require several processes and technologies and hence, the compatibility of acoustic wave sensors with other products is one of the major factors that is likely to hinder the global surface acoustic wave resonator market from 2019 to 2027

Request To Access Market Data Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market

North America to Lead Global Market for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonators

In terms of region, the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market for surface acoustic wave resonators between 2019 and 2027, due to presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturers and ongoing technological innovations in the region. Increasing usage of SAW devices in the communication technology and applications such as safety monitoring and defense in the region is driving the market in the region.

In North America, surface acoustic wave resonators are largely used in underwater sensor systems and instrumentation. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for global SAW manufacturers to expand their presence in the region in the near future.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global surface acoustic wave resonator market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Althen GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Muruta Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Transense Technologies plc.

Qualtre Inc.

TDK Corporation

Pro-micron

NanoTemper Technologies GmbH

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets