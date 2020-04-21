TARTARIC ACID ESTERS OF MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES OF FATTY ACIDS MARKET LATEST TRENDS, DEMAND AND ANALYSIS 2016 – 2026

The food industry is recording significant growth across the globe leading to various innovations and development. Increasing inclination among consumers towards functional food has led to prominent growth of food additives. To enhance the shelf live, flavour and appeal food additives are widely used across various food preparations. Emulsifiers are extensively used food additives in food preparation especially bakery products. Monoglycerides and diglycerides are emulsifiers which are commonly used to combine ingredients containing water and fat and also enhances the shelf life of food products especially in processed foods such as flour, bread among other baked products. The esters of mono- and diglycerides are formed by the esterification reaction of free hydroxylic groups of mono- and diglycerides with food acids such as citric acid, lactic acid, acetic acid and tartaric acid. Tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids are obtained from tartaric acid, natural fatty acids and glycerol. It is extensively used as stabiliser and emulsifier. It is abundantly used in baked products such as bread, flour. Tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids are mainly derived from plant as well as animal origin.

Global Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand among consumers for processed and convenience food is expected to upwell the tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market. Tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids is ectensivley used in yeast-based bakery products in form of dough conditioner apart from bakery products it is also used in the manufacturing of frozen pizza, chocolate mix, biscuits, salad dressing among other food products as foaming agent. It has a peculiar property to improve gas-holding ability of the dough by working at the interface of flour lipid and gluten proteins hence helps to strengthen the dough to obtain a finer crumb grain under high stress system. Moreover, it helps to prolong the shelf life of the baked products and also adds bulk to pastry and cakes therefore, acting as bulking agent. Hence, is gaining popularity among food manufacturers, thereby, propelling the tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market.

Although, tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids doesn’t tend to show any side effects. However, the source of tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids also involve animal source. Hence, many bakery products are not preferred among vegan population due to presence of animal source. Thereby, hampering the growth of tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market.

The global tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for largest share of tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market. As consumers are drifting towards functional food, demand for tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids is expected to increase significantly among food manufacturers.

Asia Pacific region accounts for high potential market for the growth of tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids to be used an ingredient in the bakery products. Easy trade flows and rising inclination of the consumers towards processed food will propel the growth of tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market among food manufacturers. Europe is also expected to hold a significant share of tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market during the forecast period. Some of the players identified in the global tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market includes Ervesa among other manufacturers.

