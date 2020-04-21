

The growth of telematics control unit market is predicted to be promising in the years ahead. Up-surge in demand of vehicular safety systems is a key leading to the adoption of telematics. Telematics system if linked to a high speed Internet network is sufficient for two way communication between a vehicle and its central control station. This paves way for exemplar growth of telematics control unit market at a CAGR of nearly 11% from 2017-2021.

This report presents the worldwide Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A telematics control unit (TCU) in the automobile industry refers to the embedded system on board a vehicle that controls tracking of the vehicle.

Passenger vehicle covered over 76% of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 19.34 % from 2016 to 2022.

North America Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued at around USD 682.4 million in 2016. Europe is expected to exceed USD 888.5 million by 2017, at a CAGR of over 9.66% between 2013 and 2017. Asia-Pacific Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued over USD 1046.3 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 1167.5 million by 2017. Emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Russia etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 87 % of the industry sales share. LG is the global largest vendors accounted for 33.26 % of the industry share in 2016. Other key players include Harman, Bosch, Continental, and Denso among others.

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LG

Harman

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Marelli

Visteon

F-Ten

Peiker

Novero

Ficosa

Huawei

Flaircomm Microelectronics



Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Breakdown Data by Type

2G/2.5G

3G

4G

Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Telematics Control Unit (TCU) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

