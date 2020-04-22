Acoustic Cameras Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Acoustic Cameras Market: Introduction

Acoustic camera is used to locate sound sources and characterize them. It includes microphones, also called a microphone array through which, signals are simultaneously composed and treated to form a representation of the location of the sound sources. As part of the assessment process, noise control problems are evaluated through these sensors, and prototype acoustic solutions are quickly supplied for testing commercial, agricultural, and industrial vehicles. This testing procedure is reinforced using advanced noise source identification techniques, which comprises sound intensity equipment and highly effective acoustic camera arrays. This technology combined with specialized techniques provides users with highly targeted solutions for noise problems.

There are several applications of acoustic camera with focus on reducing noise. The camera is frequently useful to improve noise emission from vehicles, such as in cars, airplanes, trains, and others such as wind turbines. Acoustic cameras are not only used to measure the exterior emission of products but also to improve the comfort inside cabins of cars, train or airplanes. There are also hand-held acoustic cameras used by traffic control and industrial manufacturing departments.

According to a news published in June 2019, the U.K. Government stated that vehicles that violate traffic rules and exceed noise level parameters could face penalty. This rule would be implemented after installation of acoustic cameras across the country. These cameras can detect violation of noise level parameters with the help of microphones.

Norsonic AS

Norsonic AS is headquartered in Tranby, Norway, and has a wide line of business that includes manufacturing of measuring and controlling devices, and is a part of control instruments manufacturing, electro medical instruments manufacturing, and measuring & navigational instruments manufacturing industries. The company develops sound instrumentation of high precision and quality, and majorly focuses on user and applications rather than on the complexity of the instrument.

Brüel & Kjær

Brüel & Kjær is a Denmark-based multinational engineering and electronics company. The company is headquartered in Nærum, Copenhagen. It manufactures and supplies sound and vibration measurement equipment, systems, and solutions. Brüel & Kjær is a subsidiary of Spectris.

ACSOFT

AcSoft Ltd was established in 1994. AcSoft has grown into a multidisciplinary company offering solutions to large multinationals and small consultancies alike, along with after sales services to ensure maximum return on investment of its customers. AcSoft is a key sponsor of the Institute of Acoustics that sells and produces acoustic cameras. The company is also one of the leading players in the U.K. noise & vibration instrumentation market.

Siemens PLM Software

Siemens PLM Software, formerly known as UGS, is a computer software company specializing in 3D & 2D Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software. The company is a business unit of Siemens, and is headquartered in Plano, Texas, the U.S. The company is engaged in the production of acoustic cameras and offers exclusive products, including simcenter sound cameras and high definition acoustic cameras.

Microflown Technologies

Microflown Technologies sells sound and vibration products and solutions. The company offers standard probes, arrays, calibrators, frontends, software, and other related products. The company offers the Microflown acoustic sensor. This sensor directly measures particle velocity as a physical quantity.

Some of the significant players in the acoustic cameras market are Norsonic AS, Brüel & Kjær, SM Instruments, Siemens PLM Software, Microflown Technologies, gfai tech, CAE Systems, SINUS Messtechnik, Ziegler-Instruments and KeyGo Technologies, among others.

