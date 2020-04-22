Aerospace & Defense and Aeronautics Fluid Conveyance Systems Market To 2025 Global Trends, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast

Fluid conveyance system distributes and manages fluids or liquids in high as well as low temperature and pressure areas of rotary and fixed winged aircraft for both military and civil applications. The fluid conveyance system includes low pressure ducting, high pressure ducting, hoses and tubes and other components. Tubes and hoses are designed to convey fluids to valves, components, tools and actuators. A hose is manufactured with key raw materials such as Kevlar, Teflon, stainless steel, and thermoplastic.

The low pressure ducting system are used in low pressure and temperature applications such as transition ducts, windscreen demisting, flight deck instrumentation cooling, cabin side wall riser duct, acoustic silencer, avionics ventilation, air conditioned supply and cabin recirculation. Most preferred materials in low pressure ducting system are stainless steel and titanium.

High pressure ducting systems are arrayed throughout the aircraft i.e. from engines, fuselage to the edges of the wings. The major applications of this system are engine bleed air, APU air intake and exhaust, thermal anti-ice system, engine starter duct system and fuel tank inerting system. The major players in this market uses high temperature metals like stainless steel, titanium and composite to offer absolute optimum ducting system solutions. Composite materials are likely to advance market traction over the next couple of years by replacing metals.

The shifting focus of the major aircraft manufacturers towards Asia Pacific region is identified as an important driver in the global aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems. The global aerospace and defense fluid conveyance system market is primarily driven by the increasing population and urbanization. Improved fleet maintenance, repair and operations is boosting the demand of aerospace and defense fluid conveyance system market.

The aerospace and defense fluid conveyance system market on the basis of end use is bifurcated into general aviation, military aircraft and civil aviation. Based on the aircraft type the global market is bifurcated into cargo aircraft, passenger aircraft, helicopters and defense aircraft. Moreover, the market is bifurcated based on components into joints, bellows, couplings, ducts, tube fittings, and flanges among others. The ducts are further bifurcated into high pressure ducts and low pressure ducts. High pressure ducts is expected to account highest market revenue in the global market during the forecast period. Bifurcation based on the application includes hydraulic based, air based and fuel based fluid conveyance system.

The geographical split of the market comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America is estimated to have the highest revenue share followed by Europe during the forecast period. Increasing count of aerospace production and assembly sites is fuelling the demand of fluid conveyance system in the region of Europe. Increasing demand of ducting systems in emerging economy is bolstering the demand of fluid conveyance system in the region of Asia Pacific. Countries such as India, China and Japan are the major countries for this market.

The supply chain in the global market includes fluid conveyance system manufacturers, raw material manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, aircraft engine OEMs, and airline companies. The important aerospace engine manufacturers are General Electric, CFM, Pratt & Whitney Aviation Engines, and Rolls Royce. The major aircraft OEMs are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bombardier, ATR, Embraer, Cessna and Gulfstream.

The key players in the global aerospace and defense fluid conveyance system market are Arrowhead Products (U.S.), GKN Plc (U.K.), Meggitt Plc (U.K.), Stelia Aerospace (France), AIM Aerospace (U.S.),Eaton Aerospace (Ireland), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Senior Aerospace (U.K.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), ITT Aerospace (U.S.), Flexfab (U.S.), and Unison Industries (U.S.). Long term contracts, new product development and collaboration with OEMs are the important approaches implemented by the key players to advance competitive edge in the market.