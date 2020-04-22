Aerospace & Defense and Aeronautics Windshield Wiper Systems Market Growth, Demand, Supply, SWOT, ROI to 2025

The function of the windshield wipers systems in the aircraft is much similar to those which are used in the automobiles. The windshield wipers systems in the aircraft are able to resist the air loads caused due to the high speed. In addition, the windshield wipers are designed to offer a clear area during landing, approach and takeoff. The aerospace and defense windshield wiper systems market will grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on aircraft type, the global aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems market is segmented into wide body, narrow body, general aviation, very large aircraft, military aircraft, helicopter and others. Among various aircraft type, in 2016, the narrow body segment estimated to be the major market followed by military aircraft and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the demand of aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems in developing countries such as India, Brazil and Argentina among others is expected to be one of the major factor fueling the regional aircraft segment in global aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Based on fit type, the global aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems market is segmented into retrofit and line fit. Among various fit type, the retrofit segment estimated to be the higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Outsourcing of manufacturing windshield wiper systemsto lowcost countries is one of the major key trends of the aerospace and defense windshield wiper systems market.

The supply chain of global aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems market comprises of windshield wiper system manufacturers, raw material manufacturers, airline companies and aircraft OEMs. The key aircraft OEMs are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Embraer, Gulfstream Bombardier, Cessna and ATR. They key airline companies are Delta Airlines, Air Asia, American Airlines and Lufthansa Airlines.

By geography, the global aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems market has been classified into six regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the largest market share in the aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems market followed by Europe. Some of the major factors driving the market for aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems market in North America are increase in collaboration with OEMs and new product development among others. In 2016, the U.S. is the key market for the aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems, globally.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR among all regions during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Countries such as India, China and Japan are the key market for the aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems in Asia Pacific. Factors such as long terms contracts, increase in manufacturing windshield wiper systems and increasing demand of wiper systems in various countries such as India and China among others is the major factors boosting the demand of aerospace & defense windshield wiper systemsmarket in Asia Pacific.Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Partnership with major OEMs such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin andEmbraer among others is the major market boosting the market for Aerospace & defense windshield wiper systems in Middle East and Africa.

Some of the major players in the aerospace & defense windshield wiper systemsmarket include are Zodiac Aerospace (France), UTC Aerospace Systems (United States), LMI Aerospace, Inc (United States), GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom) and SIFCO Industries Inc (United States). These key players are targeting the developing economies and are applying various methods to increase their market share. In addition, some of the other major players Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Bombardier Inc (Canada), Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc (Brazil) and Boeing (United States) and among others.

