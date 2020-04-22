Agritourism Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2024

Global Agritourism Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering Agritourism Market industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Agritourism Market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The global Agritourism market is valued at 5831.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 10220 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Key Players:

Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), BCD Group, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, AlTour International, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Corporation, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, TUI Group.

Market outlook and forecast for Agritourism

The rapid growth of online bookings has led to increased growth of the global agritourism market during the next five years. As online booking is perceived as a convenient option by travelers across the globe. Moreover, the advent of social media and effective sharing of customer reviews have contributed to a surge in online bookings in the market. Social media tools facilitate increased customer engagement and awareness. Therefore, the rising popularity of online bookings will drive the growth of the global agritourism market at a CAGR of close to 18% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of instant bookings is one of the key trends that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global agritourism market size. In recent years booking processes have become associated with minimal or zero wait time. Also, online agritourism sites facilitate real-time booking, which has increased the convenience of booking agricultural tours and is contributing to increased customer satisfaction.

Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type, covers

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Event and Recreation Agritourism

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

