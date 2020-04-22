Air Blowers Market To 2027 Record Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period

Air Blowers Market Introduction

An air blower is a mechanical or electro-mechanical device used to generate flow of air and gas at considerable pressure.

The air flow generated by air blowers is used for different purposes including vacuum cleaners, small car cleaning blowers, air conditioners etc.

Air flow and pressure vary according to the application requirement. Air blowers usually use centrifugal force to push air forward. An air blower consists of a casing which is utilized to direct the flow of air to the center of the wheel and a wheel with small blades on the circumference.

In centrifugal air blowers, air enters axially and leaves the fan blades in the radial direction. In axial fans, air enters axially and leaves the fan blades without changing its direction.

Key Drivers of Air Blowers Market

Air blowers used in food & beverages industry for various applications such as drying products, excess product removal, belt cleaning, dust removal, pan and tray cleaning and drying and prevents product slippage, hence increasing use of air blowers in food & beverages industry is projected to increase the market growth globally.

Air blowers are used in several end-use industries as they offer several benefits. Air blowers are used in paint shops, air ventilation, boilers, and hotel kitchen exhausts. This is likely to boost the global air blowers market.

Additionally, the increase in adoption of centrifugal blowers among end-use industries is projected to drive the global market.

Lack of Technical Knowledge Restraining Global Air Blowers Market

Lack of technical knowledge about the functions of an air blower is expected to restrain the air blowers market across the globe.

Lack of awareness about the benefits associated with air blowers is anticipated to hamper the market.

North America to Hold a Major Share of the Global Air Blowers Market

North America is a dominant market for air blowers where the U.S. is the key market. In terms of demand, the U.S. is expected to account for more than 60% share of the North America market for air blowers in 2019.

The air blowers market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace in terms of CAGR, during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. This can be attributed to the increasing use of air blowers for applications in numerous industries such as chemical, power station, mining, and in the rapidly increasing food and beverage industry.

Global Air Blowers Market: Competitive Landscape

In April 2018, Atlas Copco AB launched a new series: B 5-6 VSD+, a new generation of centrifugal air blowers. These air blowers are oil-free.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Incorporated in 1896, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd is based in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in manufacturing motorcycles, heavy equipment, defense equipment, rolling stock, and ships. Furthermore, it designs industrial robots, boilers, air blowers, and other industrial products. The company sells its products in the U.S., Japan, Asia, Europe, and globally.

General Electric Company

Incorporated in 1892, General Electric Co.is located in Massachusetts, U.S. General Electric is a provider of automation and controls technology and services for power generation, distribution, and related applications across industries. The company operates under seven business segments: Power, Aviation, Renewable Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Energy Connections & Lighting. The company distributes its products through its distribution channels Fuseco, and Weutscheck Distributor. It operates in approximately 180 countries across the world.

Tuthill Corporation

Incorporated in 1892, Tuthill Corporation is located in Illinois, U.S. Tuthill Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial rotating equipment. The company is engaged in designing or manufacturing of pumps, meters, vacuum pumps and systems, blowers & blower packages, rotary positive blowers and systems, plastic products, and injection molds. It serves various industry sectors such as chemical, agricultural, construction, food and beverage, energy, transportation, utilities, and pharmaceuticals and medical sectors internationally.

Some other key players operating in the global air blowers market include:

Bosch Limited

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd

Cheston, Makita Corporation

SKIL Power Tools

Leister AG

Everest Blowers Private Limited

