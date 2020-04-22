Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market Is In Tremendous Growth Phase | Analysis Report With Leading Manufacturers Forecast 2017 – 2025

Hyperlipidemia, also called hyperlipoproteinemia, is a lipid disorder caused due to the increase in levels of lipids (fats) in the bloodstream. It is caused due to improper lipid metabolism or a disorder in the synthesis and degradation of plasma lipoproteins or plasma lipid transport. Hyperlipidemia means abnormally high levels of lipids (fats) in the blood. These lipids include cholesterol and triglycerides. The primary biological function of these lipids is the storage of energy. However, abnormal lipid metabolism results into metabolic syndrome such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia.

Deposition of fats and cholesterol along the walls of the arteries leads to atherosclerosis. Furthermore, high levels of serum total cholesterol (TC), very low density lipoprotein (VLDL), low density lipoproteins (LDL), and decrease in high density lipoprotein (HDL) are major risk factors for chronic degenerative disease and coronary heart diseases.

Antihyperlipidemic drugs or agents help reduce lipid levels in the blood. A few antihyperlipidemic agents reduce triglyceride levels, some help reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, and some help raise the high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Primary and secondary symptoms of coronary heart disease are prevented by reducing the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Antihyperlipidemic agents function in a number of ways such as they inhibit cholesterol absorption in the intestine and also prevent cholesterol synthesis. Moreover, they sequester bile acids in the intestine and alter relative levels and patterns of different plasma lipoproteins.

The global antihyperlipidemic drugs market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the increase in hyperlipidemia cases. The primary cause of hyperlipidemia is lifestyle habits or medical conditions. Obesity, smoking, and lack of exercise are lifestyle habits that are expected to lead to hyperlipidemia. Medical conditions that are likley to result in hyperlipidemia are kidney disease, diabetes, pregnancy, etc. The global antihyperlipidemic drugs market is expected to expand due to the increase in the elderly population and incidence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) there are more than 11 million new cases of cardiovascular diseases in Europe and more than six million new cases in the European Union. Moreover, according to the report by faculties of the Department of Nutrition and Health Sciences, University Putra Malaysia, by 2020, cardiovascular diseases are expected to account for seven out of every 10 deaths in developing countries.

The global antihyperlipidemic drugs market can be segmented based on class, distribution, channels, and region. Based on class, the global antihyperlipidemic drugs market can be segregated into bile acid sequesters, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, fibrates (fibric acid derivatives), miscellaneous antihyperlipidemic agents, PCSK9 inhibitors, and statins. These classes of antihyperlipidemic drugs differ in their mechanism of action and also in the type of lipid reduction and the magnitude of the reduction. Statins are the most common group of antihyperlipidemic drugs, which function in lowering the cholesterol levels by interrupting the cholesterol biosynthetic pathway. The fibrate class of antihyperlipidemic drugs decrease fatty acid and triglyceride levels by stimulating the peroxisomal b-oxidation pathway. Based on distribution channel, the global antihyperlipidemic drugs market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and online retailers. The hospital pharmacies segment accounts for a prominent share of the global antihyperlipidemic drugs market.

In terms of geography, the market is segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the antihyperlipidemic drugs market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of vascular diseases and number of amputations in the region are likely to augment the antihyperlipidemic drugs market in North America. Expansion of the market in North America can also be attributed to substantial investments in R&D and healthcare expenditure by governments and private players operating in the field of prosthetics in the region. Europe follows North America in terms of share of the global antihyperlipidemic drugs market. This is due to compulsory medical insurance in countries such as Germany and France, high disposable income and high research and development activities in the healthcare sector of the region. The market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global antihyperlipidemic drugs market are AstraZeneca plc, Grifols S.A., Pfizer, Inc.,Shire Plc, Biotest AG, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A., Baxalta Incorporated and Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc.

