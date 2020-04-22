Automatic Vehicle Classification System (AVCS) Market Sales Size Share 2027

Automatic Vehicle Classification System (AVCS) Market – Introduction

An automatic vehicle classification system (AVCS) is used at tool booths to manage number plate scanning, vehicle identification, automatic toll collection etc. AVCS is considered the backbone of the toll management system.

Classification of vehicle category and the count of the vehicles can be easily done by the AVCS. Accuracy matters a lot in such systems. Hence, the components used to build the systems such as cameras and sensors need to be very precise.

The AVCS is also useful in security related applications. It has a wide range of applications in the military as well as government sector. The most important feature of the AVCS is that it can classify many vehicles at a time. AVCS is able to recognize and classify multiple vehicles of different categories at a time with the advanced detectors and rotating cameras attached.

Increasing regulatory compliance increasing the adoption of Automatic Vehicle Classification Systems (AVCS)

An automatic vehicle classification system (AVCS) is an economical substitute to a supervised booth as it decreases transactional expenses for government organizations.

Strict regulatory compliance related to traffic in various countries requires systems that are in line with these mandates.

Moreover, real time information of the vehicle and automatic number plate recognition offered by these systems is increasing the adoption of automatic vehicle classification systems (AVCS).

Increasing number of vehicles increasing the need for Automatic Vehicle Classification System (AVCS)

Significant increase in population worldwide is increasing the number of vehicles on roads. Traffic congestion increases as the number of vehicles increases. This generates the need for an efficient toll management system.

The toll management system helps in managing tool booths efficiently without any human intervention even during high traffic periods.

Increase in adoption of electronic automatic vehicle classification system (AVCS) in developing regions such as China, India, and Indonesia, and stringent government regulations related to installing electronic toll collection are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Also, it leads to lower possibility of errors as compared to manual collection and representation of the vehicle data.

However, the higher integration and maintenance cost associated with automatic vehicle classification system (AVCS) are expected to have a negative impact on the market. The complete automation of toll booths is not feasible in some countries of Asia Pacific due to poor management of traffic and lax rules. Hence, the implementation of automatic vehicle classification system (AVCS) in such regions may not be effective.

