Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market Trends, Scope, Forecast 2027

Global Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market – Introduction

Automotive adaptive suspension system is a suspension system which comprises an advanced intelligent suspension technology designed to provide better ride experience and enhance the safety of the vehicle. The automotive adaptive suspension system is a sensor-based suspension system that enhances comfort and vehicle handling on uneven roads or terrain. The adaptive suspension system for automotive provides permanent adjustment in the vehicle suspension by sensing damping force, depending on the condition of roads. The automotive adaptive suspension system is capable of adjusting the vehicle suspension at any speed. On long route journeys, the adaptive suspension system provides relief to drivers, as they do not have to face discomfort or vibration caused by bumpy roads. Most modern premium cars are incorporated with the adaptive suspension system due to several advantages and functions offered by the system, especially on hilly terrain where turning is difficult.

Global Automotive Adaptive Suspension System Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2017, Tenneco Inc. introduced its new digital suspension technology “DRiV”. A unique technology that offers numerous vehicle applications globally. DRiV offers ride handling assistance predominantly well-suited for the light truck market. Its adaptive damping technology adjusts automatically to road conditions, enabling DRiV to deliver improved handling and control, while providing a smooth and comfortable ride.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Established in 1995, ZF Friedrichshafen AG has its headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany. ZF Friedrichshafen AG is a leading global company that provides chassis technology, active & passive technology, and driveline. The company invests around 6% of its sales in research and development, ensuring a strong focus on the design and engineering of innovative and cutting-edge technologies. The company operates in approximately 230 locations spread around 40 countries across the globe.

Tenneco Inc.

Founded in 1930, Tenneco Inc., is U.S.-based company headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, U.S. The company is a leading manufacturer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for the automotive industry around the world. The company invests 5% of its annual sales in R&D activities.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Founded in 1919, Magneti Marelli S.p.A has its headquarters in Milan, Italy. It is a global company that supplies high tech components to all the leading car makers based in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia. Magneti Marelli S.p.A operates through over 89 production facilities and 45 research and development centers (including joint ventures) and has a presence in 19 countries and supplies to all major OEMs across the globe.

